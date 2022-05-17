ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

Mom accused of abandoning son found competent to stand trial

By Philip Lee, Felicia Jordan
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gecES_0fhHEDe300

Heather Adkins, the mom charged with kidnapping and child endangering after she allegedly abandoned her son on a dark road in Colerain Township, was found competent to stand trial on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old mother faces up to 11 years in prison. Adkins' trial is set for September 12.

Adkins is accused of abandoning her 5-year-old, non-verbal son on a dark road in the rain. The boy was found by passing driver Ron Reese, who stopped to help .

"He seemed cold, he seemed lost, he seemed disheveled, but once he (saw) that there was somebody there, some people there to help him, he began to relax a little bit," Reese said.

Adkins drove from the family's home in Shelbyville, Ind. to Tennessee where she dropped off two of her children, according to a press release from Deters. She then turned back around, heading toward Indiana. At some point, she pulled off the highway and abandoned her son on Copper Creek Road.

"She said she had got in a fight with Kevin, which is the kids’ dad, and that he had pretty much kept (the boy) from her,” Davis said. “She said, 'I’m going back up there to get him, and then I’ll come back and get the two boys.'”

According to Deters, there was another adult in the vehicle with Adkins when she abandoned her son, but that person has not been identified, nor have officials announced any charges against them.

From jail, Adkins told reporters she left the child to save him from herself .

Later, she said she had to leave him in her car that broke down while she went to a gas station.

“(Thomas) waited in the car,” Adkins said. “I had him wait in the car because I ran out of gas, and I had to go forward to get help. But, it was in the middle of the night, and I didn’t have a phone or anything to call for help,” said Adkins.

Adkins was arrested at a gas station in Georgetown, Kentucky on Feb. 18 on an outstanding warrant for an unpaid ticket after police were called for an unwanted person at the store. The Georgetown Police Department said they initially weren’t aware that Colerain police filed a warrant for Adkins on child endangerment.

She was extradited back to Hamilton County, where she is currently jailed under a $105,000 bond.

Comments / 1

Related
SCDNReports

Ohio Woman Charged with Killing Her Sister Deemed Competent

Ohio Woman Charged with Killing Her SisterOhio Mugshot. This week, a Butler County judge ruled that an Ohio woman accused of killing her sister was competent to stand trial. According to court records, Monica Pennington was indicted for the shooting death of her sister in October 2021 but pleaded not guilty due to her insanity.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Colerain Township, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Colerain Township, OH
SCDNReports

Former Portsmouth Woman’s Body Identified after 25 years

Youngstown, Ohio police identified the body of a former Portsmouth resident 25 years after her remains were discovered inside an abandoned housing project in Youngstown. This is not breaking news. Youngstown Police made the identification back in April of last year, but I only recently learned about it, and I wanted to share it because I thought America Francis Williams deserved that much.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
webcenterfairbanks.com

8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 15-year-old Ohio boy is in jail after he shot his father during an argument about his bedtime, according to police. The eighth grader, who is not being named because he is a minor, was arraigned Monday morning on charges of felonious assault and auto theft. He is being held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Youth Court Detention Center.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
foxlexington.com

Georgetown police warn of drug 20 times more potent than fentanyl

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fentanyl is regarded as an extremely dangerous synthetic opioid and has gained notoriety as overdoses have become prolific across the nation. Now, officials from the Georgetown Police Department are warning citizens of a new synthetic opioid that could be much more dangerous. Georgetown police...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy