INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana children ages 5-11 can now receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana Department of Health announced Friday. Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children in this age group. Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one currently authorized for children ages 5-11.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO