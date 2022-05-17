ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A New Interstate Could Be Coming To Texas Soon. Here's Where

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T75n9_0fhHDo4b00
Photo: Getty Images

A new highway could be making its way to Texas soon, thanks to new plans in place that call for the construction of a new interstate between the Lone Star State and New Mexico.

The new interstate highway would connect Interstate-27 in north Texas to I-25 in Raton, New Mexico, according to KRQE . There are currently two traffic routes — U.S. HWY 64 and 87 — that connect the two states, but they are often crowded and dangerous . The new interstate section would be a part of the ports-to-plains corridor, which is a joint effort between New Mexico, Texas, Colorado and Oklahoma to "secure federal funding for developing and improving roads."

"This is something that we’ve advocated for, for a number of years along with other communities along the route to northeastern New Mexico," Raton City Manager Scott Berry said.

Not only would this interstate help improve traffic flow, but it would also create over 30,000 jobs. "This opens up a lot of potential new businesses. I think entrepreneurs and businesses out there would look for this type of opportunity because of the strategic location Raton has between Texas and Colorado," Berry added.

According to KRQE, there are two potential costs for the interstate project. To rehab the current corridor, it would cost about $219 million. To convert the existing highway to an interstate, it would cost about $1.3 billion.

The next steps include conducting more research to identify phases, costs and connections to I-25.

Comments / 5

old goat
1d ago

Texas, it should be fixen the roads they have now that are in poor condition instead of trying to get a new interstate

Reply
5
Loriann Rice
1d ago

Great a new road to pay taxes on that we won't be able to drive on because of inflated gas prices. Makes sense.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
State
New Mexico State
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Oklahoma State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Most Popular Board Game in Texas Is…

The pandemic helped board games make a comeback, and an online game company decided to find out which board games Americans turned to for entertainment. In Texas, that game is Monopoly according to Solitaire Bliss. In Dallas, the most popular board game is also Monopoly, while in Houston the most popular game is checkers.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Berry
MySanAntonio

Seven ways climate change is already hitting Texans

For decades, scientists warned that human-induced climate change could put communities in danger around the world. More intense climate and weather events beyond natural climate variability have already damaged people and nature. Those threats are becoming increasingly evident in Texas. The ongoing heat wave, which brought unseasonably high temperatures and once again raised concerns about the capacity of the state’s power grid, is just one example.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Interstate Highway#Krqe
dmagazine.com

Leapfrog Says These Hospitals Are North Texas’ Safest Right Now

There is no shortage of hospital recognitions, certifications, or awards, but when it comes to employers, they are primarily concerned with one thing: safety. The Leapfrog Group represents hundreds of the nation’s most influential employers and purchasers of healthcare and has released the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for North Texas hospitals.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy