San Antonio, TX

More Record Summer-Like Temperatures Expected In U.S.

By Jason Hall
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Numerous U.S. cities are expected to see more record heat this week as temperatures continue to rise .

NBC News reports highs are expected to be between 15 and 25 degrees above average on Tuesday (May 17), comparable to mid-July as they rise into the mid-0s and low-100s in the Southern Plains.

Cities expected to set records on Tuesday include Dallas, Amarillo and San Antonio, Texas, as well as Roswell, New Mexico.

Eastern cities, such as Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, as well as Orlando, Florida, are also expected to see rising temperatures later in the week.

NBC News reports more than 100 new daily record highs are expected to be set throughout the U.S. by the weekend.

Saturday (May 21) is, however, expected to bring cooler temperatures across the Southern Plains while the Easter region of the U.S. deals with rising temperatures, which includes the first possible 90-degree day in New York City.

The high temperatures are expected after a record-setting second week of May, which saw uncharacteristically hot weather in the Southwest, Southern Plains and New England regions of the U.S.

Last week, Amarillo, Texas, exceeded 100 degrees before May 15 for the first time ever, then did so twice in three days, NBC News reports.

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
The Independent

New Mexico marks record with massive wildfire

A monster blaze churning in northern New Mexico for more than a month has blackened enough acreage to earn a place in the state’s record books. Aside from being the largest wildfire currently burning in the U.S., the fire moving over the Sangre de Cristo mountain range is now the largest in the arid state’s recorded history. It covers more than 465 square miles (1,204 square kilometers), or an area nearly one-quarter the size of Delaware.More than 260 homes have burned and more evacuations were prompted over the weekend as the blaze moved through dry — and in some cases...
AccuWeather

Tropical-like weather forecast for eastern US as humidity builds

Warm weather fans across much of the East rejoiced this week as seasonable warmth and sunshine returned to the region following a cool and unsettled Mother's Day weekend. This sunshine, when combined with relatively low humidity made for several beautiful days for residents along the East Coast to soak up springtime warmth. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that this fun in the sun is set to be dampened, due in part to a pesky storm currently churning off the coast of the southeastern United States.
