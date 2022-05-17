ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

North Carolina has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?

U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability. Eight cities in the Tar Heel State made the list, with two even cracking the Top 10 overall.

These North Carolina cities are among the best places to live in the country:

  • No. 6: Raleigh & Durham
  • No. 30: Charlotte
  • No. 31: Hickory
  • No. 46: Asheville
  • No. 56: Winston-Salem
  • No. 90: Greensboro
  • No. 143: Fayetteville

Coming in sixth overall, Raleigh & Durham were named the best places to live in the state and among the best in the entire country. With an overall score of 6.7, the two cities were recognized for their strong job growth and high quality of life as well as its "strong sense of community."

These are the Top 10 best places to live, according to the list:

  1. Huntsville, Alabama
  2. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  3. Green Bay, Wisconsin
  4. Boulder, Colorado
  5. San Jose, California
  6. Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina
  7. Fayetteville, Arkansas
  8. Portland, Maine
  9. Sarasota, Florida
  10. San Francisco, California

Check out the full list here to see the best places to live in the country.

