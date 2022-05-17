ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

David Huckfelt, Pieta Brown, Erik Koskinen, Ray Young Bear Coming To Iowa’s Codfish Hollow

By Sean Leary
 4 days ago
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers Presents: David Huckfelt (of...

QuadCities.com

Iowa’s Codfish Hollow Welcomes Miles Nielsen &The Rusted Hearts, Jeremy Pinnell, J. Jeffrey Messerole

Codfish Hollow Barnstormers Presents: Miles Nielsen &The Rusted Hearts, Jeremy Pinnell, J. Jeffrey Messerole on Saturday, May 7th, 2022. All our shows are ages 5 and over, we will require proof of full vaccination (that’s one Johnson & Johnson or two Moderna or Pfizer) in order to attend any Codfish Hollow shows during the 2022 season. Food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. The Codfish Hollow Art Gallery will be open, featuring hand-crafted artwork by various local artists. Vendors from the tri-state area will be on hand selling various arts, crafts and jewelry. Free parking with bus rides to and from the barn as well as free camping in the cow pasture.
QuadCities.com

Iowa Senior Maitreyi Shrikhande Wins 2022 Dr. Thomas Anthony Dooley Scholarship From Davenport

The Davenport Community School District is proud to share Davenport Central High School senior Maitreyi Shrikhande has received the 2022 Dr. Thomas Anthony Dooley Scholarship. This is a $20,000 scholarship to help her pursue a career in the medical field. Davenport Central Principal Jon Flynn, Shrikhande’s counselor Sterling Kingery, teachers and parents all surprised her with the news Friday, April 29, 2022.
QuadCities.com

Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Hosting First Blues Night At Davenport Event Center

We will be hosting the first Rhythm City Casino Blue’s Night on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Event Center. Tickets are $25 & $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
QuadCities.com

38 Special Shooting Back Into Iowa’s Rhythm City Next Week!

Southern Rock Group 38 Special are set to perform in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $55, $50, $45, $40 and $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fees (these fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
