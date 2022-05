BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHAM) — Family members of the victims killed in the mass shooting in New York Saturday are speaking out about their pain. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Benjamin Crump were in Buffalo on Thursday, meeting with the loved ones of Andre Mackneil, Heyward Patterson, Geraldine Talley and Ruth Whitfield. They are among the 10 victims killed in a mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Markets grocery store.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO