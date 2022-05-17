Child dies after falling off trailer pulled by truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A child has died after being involved in a vehicle accident over the weekend.

The Springfield Police responded to 3751 West Divison on Saturday, May 14 regarding a child being run over by a vehicle. The initial investigation indicated that 5-year-old Gabe Lowery was riding on a trailer being pulled by a pick-up truck on private property.

Lowery fell from the trailer and was run over. When officers arrived they began life-saving measures and Lowery was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are continuing to investigate the incident and if anyone has additional information about the incident are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

