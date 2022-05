Lan Yang, at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected to receive the Friedrich Wilhelm Bessel Research Award. Yang, the Edwin H. & Florence G. Skinner Professor in the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering, was chosen for the award in recognition of her academic record. She has been editor-in-chief of Photonics Research since 2019 and is a fellow of several scientific organizations, including the American Physical Society. Yang is listed as one of the most-cited researchers in her field; her work has been cited nearly 17,500 times, according to Google Scholar.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO