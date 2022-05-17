ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado City, CO

Truck of potatoes bursts into flames

By Dara Bitler
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Rye Fire Protection District says a truck of potatoes caught on fire on Monday evening near Colorado City.

Firefighters arrived to Interstate 25, near the Colorado City exit, around 11:34 p.m.

Partner of former Aurora chief turns herself in to police

A semi full of potatoes was full engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked quickly to put the fire out.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbJG1_0fhHB8Ls00
    Truck of potatoes catches fire (Rye Fire Protection District)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMydD_0fhHB8Ls00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjLcn_0fhHB8Ls00
    Truck of potatoes catches fire (Rye Fire Protection District)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clLgw_0fhHB8Ls00
    Truck of potatoes catches fire (Rye Fire Protection District)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBs7k_0fhHB8Ls00
    Truck of potatoes catches fire (Rye Fire Protection District)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423msg_0fhHB8Ls00
    Truck of potatoes catches fire (Rye Fire Protection District)

No injuries were reported.

RFPD said it could take several days for crews to clean up the area following the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews work to clear jack-knife semi on I-25, causing severe delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, a semi-truck heading to Denver jack-knifed and slammed into the shoulder along Interstate 25 north of the Nevada Ave. exit. I-25 SLICK CONDITIONS: Semi-Truck jack-knife in the northbound lanes of the interstate 25 north of the Nevada exit. @CSPDPIO on scene tell me the driver simply The post Crews work to clear jack-knife semi on I-25, causing severe delays appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

7-car crash on I-25 southbound near Woodmen majorly slows traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A seven-car crash on I-25 south, just south of the Woodmen exit, has caused major delays as traffic is running slowly in the center lane, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Though officials said it was a seven-car crash KRDO crews on scene saw nine cars that were immobile The post 7-car crash on I-25 southbound near Woodmen majorly slows traffic appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fire crews keep fighting as High Park Fire containment grows

UPDATE (May 19, 2022) — Evacuees in Teller County were able to return home for the first time in six days after the High Park Fire started to burn in their area. Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders were lifted on Wednesday. Firefighters, however, remain at work. The High Park Fire is now 87% contained and has […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Full containment reached in Great Sand Dunes National Park Fire

UPDATE (MAY 20): The Medano FIre, burning at the Great Sand Dunes National Park, is now 100% contained, per fire crews. The park had already reopened, but crews remain in the area, monitoring and addressing hot spots. Reportedly, a lightning strike inside the park, along Highway 150, started the fire on Wednesday. UPDATE: Great Sand […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rye, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Colorado City, CO
Colorado City, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

Several power outages reported in Southern Colorado Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are working hard to restore power to residents all across Southern Colorado Saturday morning. Colorado Springs Utilities says a power outage near north Academy Boulevard and east Platte Avenue has been fixed. The outage reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was restored around 5:30 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police respond to crashes in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday afternoon, police responded to two different crashes that happened near each other in Downtown Colorado Springs. According to a KRDO crew at the scene, one crash happened at Colorado Ave. and Nevada Ave. The other happened near Weber and Pikes Peak Ave. This is a developing story. It's unclear The post Police respond to crashes in Downtown Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Power lines hit with falling tree limbs from heavy snowfall

COLORADO SPRINGS — You may be experiencing a power outage in your area from downed tree branches hitting power lines. The weight of snow is causing big issues for trees resulting in entire limbs being stripped down. A few power lines have been struck by these falling tree limbs. Power outages may occur when this […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Caught on Camera: Pueblo Police respond to theft at the Pueblo Athletic Club

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An early morning break-in at the Pueblo Athletic Club garnered a swift response from the Pueblo Police Department. Wednesday morning, police say a man dressed in long sleeves, a backpack, and a face covering entered the gym just after 2 a.m. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera breaking into The post Caught on Camera: Pueblo Police respond to theft at the Pueblo Athletic Club appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato#Fire Protection#Accident#Kdvr#Aurora#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Pedestrian hit by car, investigations ongoing

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department was called to S Academy Blvd. and Shelley Ave. regarding a crash involving a motor vehicle and pedestrian just before midnight. Officers who arrived on scene determined that a vehicle traveling north on Academy Blvd. hit a pedestrian. The victim was transported to a local hospital with […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 in custody following a crash and fake 911 call about a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is in custody and another person is on the run following a fake 911 call and a crash in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday. At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report of an alleged shooting near the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. Officers swarmed in area near the museum, but there was no evidence a shooting actually took place.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Skylark Mobile Home widower loses home, wife, dog to fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A resident of the Skylark Mobile Home Park lost everything he cherished in the fire Thursday that destroyed eight homes in the community and claimed one life, his wife. In an interview with KRDO Newschannel 13, Adam Gravestock recalled the events of that day. He said he was at a The post Skylark Mobile Home widower loses home, wife, dog to fire appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

May snowstorm delivers big snow totals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Our Saturday in May is looking a little more like a day we’d see in January as many are waking up to snow-packed yards. Friday to Saturday’s snowstorm packed a punch to Colorado with many people recording over five inches of snow. We could have had even more snow fall, but because […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo area authorities warn public of apparent, threatening deputy impersonation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says they're aware of an incident involving several men going to a home in the early morning and one of them posing as a deputy. KRDO Tuesday, a woman warned neighbors to be alert for suspicious activity by several men, one of whom apparently impersonated a The post Pueblo area authorities warn public of apparent, threatening deputy impersonation appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Woman suspected of embezzling more than $240,000 from a Pueblo West business

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The former employee of a Pueblo West business is suspected of embezzling more than $240,000. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 52-year-old Lisa Baker on Thursday. The investigation started in January of 2020 when the owner of P&A Flooring reached out after there had been thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges made on a company credit card.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Spike in homeless people seeking shelter during late May storm

COLORADO SPRINGS — 340 men and women sought shelter at the Springs Rescue Mission during Saturday night’s spring snowstorm. According to Chief Development Officer Travis Williams, the shelter usually expects up to 300 people a night. “Individuals can find services they need from meals to showers, laundry services, and case management,” Williams said. The shelter […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSFD receives donation for drone purchase

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has been awarded a substantial donation from the Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs to go toward the purchase of a new drone. A check ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 18, where CSFD received $33,000 to put toward the purchase of a DJI Matrice 300 RTK, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Small Colorado town not able to water lawns or wash cars during drought

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - Strict water restrictions are in place for a small Colorado community as they state deals with a drought. Officials with the Town of Aguilar announced the tight restrictions on Wednesday:. “Unfortunately, due to the drought the Town of Aguilar will remain on water restrictions until further...
AGUILAR, CO
KXRM

KXRM

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy