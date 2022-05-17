Hop Country Music Festival—Central Washington’s next big draw—benefits Yakima’s youth athletics

YAKIMA, Wash. — On its way to Central Washington this September is the Hop Country Music Festival, a brand new concert event series that will benefit young athletes from the region.

As recently announced by event coordinators, Chinook Fest has partnered with SOZO Sports of Central Washington to bring some of the top country music artists from the U.S. to the area.

The Hop Country Music Festival is scheduled for the weekend of September 9 at the SOZO Sports Complex located at 2200 S 36th Ave, Yakima, WA 98903. This weekend was formerly reserved for Chinook Fest, which is now being moved to the weekend of June 10 through June 12.

All proceeds from the event are going toward fees that empower SOZO Sports athletes across soccer, football, and lacrosse to compete and reach for their dreams. Tickets for this highly-anticipated event go on sale beginning June 3.

Event organizers say their “huge country music headliner” is going to be announced on May 24, 2022. That announcement will be followed by a full lineup release featuring some of “Nashville’s finest.”

In addition to the concerts, the event will feature food vendors and other activities for people from all walks of life.

If you would like to purchase tickets or learn more about the event, you can visit its website by clicking here (https://www.hopcountry.fun/).

