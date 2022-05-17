ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Health and Human Services director charged with insurance fraud

By Dalton Huey
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfqSX_0fhH9tPn00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas Health and Human Services director is accused of insurance fraud related to a car fire in March, according to an arrest warrant.

The Travis County arrest warrant for Jerrod Wytez Holton was issued May 13, and it said Holton knowingly provided false or misleading information about the fire.

HHS told KXAN it is looking into the matter and confirmed it has an employee named Jerrod W. Holton who serves as a Director II for the Texas HHS Access and Eligibility services division.

HHS told KXAN that Holton was placed on leave as of Wednesday May 18.

Joseph Aragon, Holton’s attorney, said his client, “denies all criminal allegations related to this matter.”

“We are confident that the evidence will prove his innocence,” Aragon said.

According to the affidavit, the Austin Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire in an empty lot around 12 p.m. on March 15. When firefighters arrived, they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee fully in flames.

The affidavit reports once the fire was out, investigators discovered an unburned portion of a red plastic fuel container inside the car and determined the cause of the fire to be incendiary.

Approximately three hours after AFD responded to the vehicle fire, the affidavit said the Jeep’s owner, later identified as Holton, called 911 to report it had been stolen. The caller told police he also reported the SUV stolen to insurance, according to the affidavit.

In a video-recorded interview, Holton told APD where he left the car before it was stolen and that he had accidentally left the doors unlocked with the key fob inside the car, according to the affidavit.

Throughout the course of the investigation, the affidavit states that APD obtained video surveillance, toll road usage records and cell phone data from the day the vehicle was stolen and set on fire.

According to the affidavit, APD’s evidence did not match the information Holton provided.

The officer said he obtained three separate video surveillance recordings from the location and time Holton told them the Jeep was stolen.

“No Jeep Grand Cherokee is ever observed parked in front of this location,” the officer reported.

Additionally, the officer found that the toll records made it “physically impossible” for Holton to have returned to the vehicle and found it missing before making the report, according to the warrant.

According to court records, the officer conducted a follow-up interview confronting Holton with the information investigators found.

“Holton confessed to having lied to investigators about his activities and knowledge of the events involving his Jeep Grand Cherokee,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit reports the officer spoke with Holton’s insurance company and confirmed Holton provided false statements under oath. The insurance company stated the vehicle had full coverage and was valued at approximately $16,000.

KXAN’s investigation found this is not the first time this suspect has been accused of crimes related to fraud. From 2003 to 2009, Holton was charged in Florida with three separate counts of fraud and one count of passing a worthless bank check. The fraud charges were ultimately dismissed and the adjudication was withheld on the passing a worthless check offense, according to Florida court records.

Holton was booked in the Travis County Jail on May 13, and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 65

George H. Arnold IV
4d ago

let me make an educated guess. He got tired of paying the note on it and decided to torch is own car. I guess that he doesn't know that he could have sold his car back to where he got it from and got almost double the price if what that jeep is worth😂😂😂😂.you can now sell a used car for two and sometimes three times it's worth do to cars being in demand but to the chio shortage.

Reply
10
Cergio Trevino
4d ago

the saddest part of all of this we got an attorney general there's just as guilty and he has his job this man will not survive his sad s*** right color makes a lot of difference

Reply(5)
10
Jim Cell
4d ago

Why didn’t Texas HHS run a background check on him? He had committed fraud earlier in Florida.

Reply(1)
12
Related
CBS News

Authorities looking for woman accused of fatally shooting cyclist in Texas

Authorities are searching for a woman accused of fatally shooting a cyclist in Austin last week. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, is suspected of killing Anna Wilson, 25. Wilson, a Vermont native, was in Austin for a race when she was killed on May 11, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, whose Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is assisting with the investigation.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Travis County, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Health
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Health And Human Services#The Texas Hhs Access#Jeep#Afd#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Red Power Ranger Actor Among 19 Accused in North Texas PPP Scheme

Nineteen people, including the actor who played the Red Power Ranger on television, are facing federal charges after being accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the Department of Justice says. Austin St. John, whose real name is Jason Lawrence Geiger, was named in an indictment returned by a federal...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy