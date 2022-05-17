ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provost recommends new interim dean of MSU Libraries

By Morgan Womack
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago
Provost Teresa Woodruff recommended Terri Miller as a new interim dean of MSU Libraries to serve in place of current dean Joseph Salem Jr. who has accepted a new position at Duke University.

Miller is currently the associate dean for teaching, learning and research engagement for MSU Libraries. Her new position as interim dean is effective July 1, pending approval from the MSU Board of Trustees at their June meeting and retreat.

A national search for a new dean will begin in the fall. Salem also served as interim associate provost for teaching, learning and innovation, and a search to fill that position began immediately.

“She will be a great fit for this interim role and guide the libraries through the interim process until we can launch that search process for a new Dean of Libraries this fall with community engagement in that search process,” MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen said.

Miller holds two master’s degrees: one from Kent State in library science and one from Ohio State in Russian history.

She has worked for MSU Libraries since 1999, originally working as a bibliographer for Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia. She has been involved in many initiatives at MSU Libraries, such as the development and building of the Digital Scholarship Lab and the creation of innovative spaces throughout the library.

“Ms. Miller’s long-standing engagement within, and knowledge of, MSU Libraries will provide continuity during this time of transition,” Woodruff said in a statement. “I am grateful for her willingness to step into this interim role and for the diverse range of skills she brings to the task.”

#Msu#Provost#Library Science#Msu Libraries#Duke University#The Msu Board Of Trustees#Kent State#Ohio State#Russian
POLITICS
