The president and chief operating officer of Fishers-based First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK) says the bank’s new headquarters in the city’s downtown represents a new beginning. The bank on Thursday dedicated the 168,000-square-foot facility just west of I-69 on 116th Street. “This is really an opportunity for First Internet Bank to be reborn here in this location with new direction, new focus,” said Nicole Lorch. “The sky is the limit when it comes to opportunities for us.”

FISHERS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO