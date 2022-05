Weekly update - a potential leveling. Cases in the Chippewa Valley, and indeed the state and region, appear to have leveled off a bit. Whether this is a true phenomenon or due to less testing by college campuses (most of whom have completed their semesters and closed their testing centers) remains to be seen. For now we are still at a Medium Community Level (Yellow) - that could potentially change in the next week or two if cases decline and hospitalizations stay low.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO