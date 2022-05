Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the PGA Championship at Southern Hills after a third-round 79 but golf fans just applauded his effort. Golf fans can’t help but continue to admire Tiger Woods and the adversity that he overcame just to compete at The Masters and, a month later, this week’s 2022 PGA Championship. Even more awe-striking was Woods making the cut at Augusta and then doing so after a poor first round at Southern Hills as he answered with a 1-under round of 69 on Friday.

GOLF ・ 4 HOURS AGO