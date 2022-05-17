ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Fair Park Fourth Returns To Dallas This July 4

By Brian Ashcraft
 4 days ago
After two years of cancelations, Fair Park Fourth is back. On Monday, July 4, the free festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. and end at 10:30 p.m. As in past...

Axios Dallas

5 Dallas date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you're on a first date or you've been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.1. Picnic at White Rock LakePack a DIY cheese board and head to the best lake in North Texas. Enjoy waterfront views and people-watching as you dine on your romantic spread.Best for: Couples who need a relaxing break from the daily grind.Cost: FreeMore: Beat the heat with these Airbnbs at White Rock Lake. 2. Tour the Dallas Museum of ArtPeruse the museum's collection, which...
DALLAS, TX
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Black rodeo returns for Juneteenth

The 33rd annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo, presented by the African American Museum, Dallas, will return to the Fair Park Coliseum as a part of the Juneteenth Celebration Weekend on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. The rodeo is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser. The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo offers up an exciting night as approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for significant cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race, and more. Kicking off with the Grand Entry Parade, this fast-paced sporting event provides guests with their first glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans contributed to the settling of the western United States. The family-friendly event also includes on-field activities for the kids. Tickets start at $10, plus applicable fees, and are on sale now at FairParkTix.com. — Becky Mayad.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hog Problem Continues at Dallas Cemetery

Relatives with loved ones in a Dallas cemetery complain wild hogs are still damaging graves despite more than a year of efforts to contain the hogs. Lincoln Memorial Cemetery is on Murdock Road near Interstate 20 in far Southeast Dallas along the Trinity River. NBC 5 first heard complaints from...
DALLAS, TX
Lawn, TX
June 24: All you Can Eataly!

Back By Popular Demand: Eataly Dallas Celebrates Summer with Its Second Storewide Party. “All You Can Eataly” invites Dallasites to kick off the summer in style with an all-access Italian experience. On June 24, Eataly Dallas will host its second installment of All You Can Eataly, the immersive Italian...
DALLAS, TX
Hanging at Black Jack Pizza

When it comes to Black-owned businesses, Black Jack Pizza, 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Atlanta St., knows how to draw movers and shakers. On this particular Tuesday, May 18, 2022, these three community leaders had a taste for pizza and knew exactly where to go. Unbeknownst to each other, they ended up at Black Jack at the same time and were led to capture the unscripted moment in this smiling photo. The three leaders are (Lt to Rt) civil rights leader Rev. Peter Johnson, former Dallas City Councilman Dwaine Caraway – who was Dallas Mayor for four months in 2011, and historian and educator Clarence E. Glover Jr.Glover described Black Jack as “one of the few remaining community sites” where African Americans comfortably gather.
DALLAS, TX
4 Pick-Your-Own Farms Near Dallas to Visit This Summer

We’ve all been there: You walk the produce aisle at the grocery store and find overpriced, mushy fruit. And then you sift through all the produce, hoping to find that one perfectly ripe apple, peach, avocado, what have you. But grocery store fruit is often picked while still green...
DALLAS, TX
Politics
Society
The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
Free Pharmacy in Dallas Celebrates Major Milestone

A local nonprofit is celebrating a huge milestone right now, as it continues its mission to make sure no family goes without lifesaving medicine. In 2018, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Dallas opened up the first free pharmacy in the state. But as people lost their jobs...
DALLAS, TX
West Texas area named 'most beautiful place' in TX—and it isn't Big Bend

A new report from Travel +Leisure listed the "most beautiful place" in each state across the nation. A West Texas site claimed the title in the Lone Star State. In Texas, the Guadalupe Mountains were listed as the most beautiful place in the Lone Star State. The West Texas mountains are the "exposed tips" of the Captain Reef, one of the most preserved ancient reefs in the world, the report states.
TEXAS STATE
The Best Burgers of Dallas 2022

Just as we’re all trying to get ready for swimsuit season, the food gods are laughing their asses off by throwing us a curveball with National Burger Day on May 28. Nearly 50 billion burgers are eaten each year in this country, so it’s only fitting that we dedicate an entire day celebrating America’s most iconic food as we usher in the summer grilling season.
DALLAS, TX
Nonprofit, county bringing farmers markets to food desert in Oak Cliff

For Oak Cliff, a nonprofit that works to bring opportunity to the southern Dallas neighborhood, is partnering with the county to host a series of farmers markets every first Saturday of the month to bring fresh produce to the community and support local farmers. This initiative is funded by The...
DALLAS, TX
