Waco, TX

May 17 marks seventh anniversary of Twin Peaks shootout

By Yasmin Cazares
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbDgd_0fhH7xRl00

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – May 17, 2022 marks seven years since the bloody Twin Peaks shootout in Waco.

On this day, nine men were killed and 18 others were injured after a feud between the motorcycle gangs the Bandidos and the Cossacks turned into a shootout. Dozens of bikers were arrested.

Two of the highest ranking officers in the Bandidos motorcycle gang were found guilty of federal racketeering and drug trafficking charges. They were also found guilty of conspiring to murder and assault members of the Cossacks in 2006.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

