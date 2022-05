Most of the time, when you hear about a Major League Baseball franchise cutting one of their prospects, it's for performance-related reasons. Not this time. Jake Sanford, a 2019 third-round pick for the Yankees, has been axed over allegations that he was stealing baseball equipment from his teammates to sell online. Reports say that he continuously badgered fellow players for things like bats and gloves, and would apparently go so far as hijacking these items from lockers.

