Sauk Rapids Police Looking For Hit and Run Driver

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Adam John Jendro, 48 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 - FEL possession of stolen vehicle & possession of burglary tools. Jaden Alan Wagner, 22 of Sartell, MN 56377 - MSD 4th degree DWI & MSD open bottle. David Charles Herbert, 28 of No Permanent Address - MSD domestic assault. Emysha Gail Dorminga Overton, 21 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - GM DWI. Justin Lee Shores, 32 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault. Wilfred Blair Bendell, 51 of Excelsior, MN 55331 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Tanner Thomas Jandro, 27 of Princeton, MN 55371 - FEL 1st degree damage to property, GM obstruct legal process & MSD 4th degree DWI. Colin Joseph Loosbrock, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Michael Lee Goodwin, 43 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS. Michael Scott Stimmler, 47 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD domestic assault. Zachary Leroy Paciorek, 39 of Fridley, MN 55432 - FEL 1st degree-controlled substance - possession & FEL 1st degree-controlled substance - sale. Sarah Michelle Torgerson, 41 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 - FEL 1st degree-controlled substance - possession & FEL 1st degree-controlled substance - sale. William Lee Morris, 28 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - MSD order for protection violation. Charles Duane Shingobe, Jr., 42 of Onamia, MN 56359 - FEL 5th degree drugs & a Dept. of Corrections warrant. Jordan Michael Armour, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM domestic assault, GM interfere with 911 call & MSD domestic assault. Glen Eric Gustafson, 37 of No Permanent Address - MSD Theft, Hennepin Co. & Morrison Co. warrants. Ashley Rayna Fitch, 39 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - a Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order. Lance Michael Sauder, 35 of Isanti, MN 55040 - a Sherburne Co. warrant. Gregory Lee Warneke, 58 of Isle, MN 56342 - a Sherburne Co. warrant. Hodan Garane Rage, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Benton Co. & Stearns Co. warrants. Jacki Ann Pearson, 49 of Princeton, MN 55371 - a Sherburne Co. warrant. Jeremy Burk Kappes, 38 of Anoka, MN 55303 - Scott Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Angela Reniece Harris, 36 of Saint Paul, MN 55130 - a Sherburne Co. warrant. Daniel Guy Gillman, 70 of Fridley, MN 55432 - Crow Wing Co., Morrison Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Marc Alan Demarais, 45 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Dept. of Corrections, Sherburne Co. & Wright Co. warrants. Guadalupe Deleon Flores, 45 of No Permanent Address - a Sherburne Co. warrants. Main Abdullahi Muse, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Jeff Patrick Bell, 57 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - a Sherburne Co. warrant. Sarah Nicole Englund, 35 of Isanti, MN 55040 - Isanti Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - a Sherburne Co. warrant.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO