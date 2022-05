PSG pulled off the unthinkable on Saturday and convinced Kylian Mbappe to stay as he put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him in the French capital until 2025, despite heavy interest from Real Madrid. The details of his new contract are absolutely bonkers, with the club giving the 23-year-old a say in what players they sign, their next coach, and their next sporting director, with Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo set to leave at the end of the season.

SOCCER ・ 9 HOURS AGO