Man sentenced to prison for GR hit-and-run that injured jogger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentence to serve time in prison for a hit-and-run that injured a jogger in Grand Rapids.

Jaiden Colborn , 19, was sentenced on Monday to serve 23 months to five years in prison, court records show. He was credited for 15 days already served in prison.

Colborn pleaded no contest in February to a count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and a count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing serious impairment.

The crash happened on Oct. 18, 2021 , on Monroe Avenue near Riverside Park. A 19-year-old Rockford woman was jogging when she was hit by a car, police say. The driver fled the scene.

