Highland, WI

John V. Adametz

Channel 3000
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn V. Adametz, age 71, of Highland, died on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville. John Virgil Adametz was a man with a hell of a vision. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend like no other. He was an encyclopedia of animal...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Polly Ann McGinley

Polly Ann McGinley, age 98, of Mt. Horeb passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at her residence following an illness. She was born on July 16, 1923, in Spring Green, WI the daughter of John and Ruth (Meyers) Schoenmann. Polly was married to Edward “Ned” McGinley on September 25, 1943.
SPRING GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

James Zweifel

MONROE, Wis. — James Lavern Zweifel, age 64 of Monroe passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was born on April 13, 1958 at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe the son of Wilmer “Bill” and Donna (Hanna) Zweifel. James farmed until he started working in construction. Over the years he had worked for Monroe Ready Mix, Monroe Construction, and Hammersly Construction in Madison.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

Beth Wankerl

Beth M. Wankerl died on March 17, 2022 in Anthem, AZ. She was born in Madison, WI on April 8, 1966 to Joseph and Lucille Wankerl. She graduated from River Valley High School; UW Madison with a degree in Marketing; and Edgewood College with an MBA. Her professional career included...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Evelyn A. Kaul

Ridgeway – Evelyn A. Kaul, age 95, of Ridgeway, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Ingleside Manor in Mt. Horeb. She was born on March 18, 1927 in Perry Township, Mt. Horeb, a daughter of the late John and Veronica (Meier) Keller. She was the oldest of eight children and she help raise her siblings when her mother died at a young age.
RIDGEWAY, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Channel 3000

John L. “Jack” Fortney

John L. “Jack” Fortney, 82, of Big Patch, died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Funeral services will be at 6:00 PM, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Chapel military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274. A private family burial will be at Big Patch Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 PM until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the John L. Fortney Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
BELMONT, WI
Channel 3000

Christian Alfred Nielsen

MADISON – Christian A. Nielsen passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was the son of Agnes and Christian D. Nielsen. He was born in Oldenburg Germany and grew up in Kiel Germany. He held a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also held multiple patents. Dad immigrated to America in 1949 where he met his future wife, Carol. He enjoyed his work and loved flying sailplanes, woodworking, photography, nature, animals and history. Dad always put family first.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Ronald R. Johnson

Ronald R. Johnson, Monroe, WI died on May 17, 2022. He was born in Dixon, IL on September 1, 1939 to Raymond Lee Johnson and Fentie (Reed) Johnson. Ron attended Dixon High School graduating with the class of 1958. His cause of death was COPD. He married the love of...
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

Robert “Bob” Launder

Robert A. (Bob) Launder, age 89, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by his loving family on May 17, 2022. Bob was born on July 26, 1932, to Arnold and Agnes (Dempsey) Launder at St. Mary’s Hospital. A lifelong Madisonian, he graduated from Madison Central High School in 1951 where he was a star shortstop on Central’s 1949 State Championship baseball team. It was at Central where he met the love of his life, Patricia Swadley, and they were married on April 8, 1952, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church. Bob and Pat recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with their extended family.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Serene Ann Lendborg

Serene Ann Lendborg, age 51, joined her Guardian Angel, Cheryl Delo on Monday, May 16, 2022, at UW Hospital after an extended illness. She was born on October 7, 1970, in Madison the daughter of Ruthann Snow (Olson) and John Lendborg. She grew up in Fitchburg and graduated from Verona High School in 1988. After many years of supporting people with disabilities in their homes she went on to get her associates degree at MATC for social work. Serene enabled many disabled people to take trips of a lifetime and create memories. She enjoyed music, crafting, her cats, but most importantly spending time with her daughter. Jennifer and her were always going out to eat and shopping. We love you Serene, but Jennifer loves you more.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

James A. Bren

VERONA – James A. Bren, age 75, passed away at his home in Verona after a battle with ALS on May 18, 2022. Jim was born on February 6, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He married his high school sweetheart, Joanne, on February 19, 1977. Jim was an adventurer at...
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Scott Mindham

Scott Mindham began his life on a cold December 12, 1954 as the surviving twin of Helene “Tudy” and Norman Mindham. Growing up on the generation farm South of Cobb was perfect for Scotty. He developed a peace and contentment in the outdoors that he never lost. As a boy, trapping mink and muskrat on the creek, fishing, hunting and his motorcycle were his passions.
COBB, WI
Channel 3000

Jeanne White

Jeanne Carol White passed into eternal life April 30, 2022 with husband Joe at her side. She died with immense courage and acceptance. Jeanne was born to Selma (Leesburg) and Harold Bates on August 7, 1952. She grew up in Brookfield Wisconsin. In 1972 her family moved to a small farm near Merton, WI, where they had a small horse stable, long a dream of Jeanne. Jeanne married Joseph White in 1974, and this August they would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

George F. Gould

George F. Gould, 92 of Wisconsin Dells passed away May 12, 2022 at Our House Senior living in Wisconsin Dells. George is survived by his dear friend Betty Bento. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mauston where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Francis “Hank” Dedrick

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The World’s Greatest Living Band Director Francis J. “Hank” Dedrick passed away on May 18, 2022 at Sauk Prairie Hospital with his family by his side, after a brief fight with lung cancer. He was born in Yuba, WI on April 20th,...
SPRING GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

Hans F. Schmidt

Hans F. Schmidt, 33, Monroe, WI. On May 16, 2022, we lost our beloved Husband, Father, Son, Grandson, Nephew and Friend as a result of a tragic auto accident. He was an outstanding operator, mechanic, welder, farmer and fixer and was the hardest working young man we could ever know and love. He adored his wife and children as much as they loved him.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

