John V. Adametz

Serene Ann Lendborg, age 51, joined her Guardian Angel, Cheryl Delo on Monday, May 16, 2022, at UW Hospital after an extended illness. She was born on October 7, 1970, in Madison the daughter of Ruthann Snow (Olson) and John Lendborg. She grew up in Fitchburg and graduated from Verona High School in 1988. After many years of supporting people with disabilities in their homes she went on to get her associates degree at MATC for social work. Serene enabled many disabled people to take trips of a lifetime and create memories. She enjoyed music, crafting, her cats, but most importantly spending time with her daughter. Jennifer and her were always going out to eat and shopping. We love you Serene, but Jennifer loves you more.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO