PROVIDENCE – Continuing a practice it began several years ago, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it has opened two state surf beaches – Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler, both located in Narragansett – before the traditional start of the summer outdoor recreation season on Memorial Day weekend. Going to the beach could help Rhode Islanders beat the heat, with the National Weather Service forecasting the season’s first 90+ degree days with elevated humidity May 21-22 away from the immediate coast.

NARRAGANSETT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO