BLOG: Tuesday's travel day skate

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers hit the ice on Tuesday at Rogers Place before departing to Calgary to begin their second-round Battle of Alberta series on Wednesday against the Flames. Several key players were absent from the skate with Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins all not...

Blues can't recover momentum after Binnington injury, lose Game 3

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues appeared to have all the momentum on their side before a sudden turn of events left them without their 'heart and soul' player against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at Enterprise Center on Saturday. The shift...
NHL

'HE'S DONE A GREAT JOB'

Players and coach talk about Sutter's Jack Adams nomination. Darryl Sutter was instrumental in taking the Flames from a team that missed the playoffs last year to Pacific Division champions this campaign. His hard work was acknowledged earlier today when he was named one of three finalists for the Jack...
NHL

Flames focused on facing Oilers at 5-on-5 heading to Game 3

CALGARY -- Darryl Sutter knows how difficult the Edmonton Oilers are to handle, but the Calgary Flames found that task even trickier in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. "They scored a 4-on-4 goal, 5-on-4 goal, 5-on-4 goal for us, shorthanded goal for...
NHL

Projected Lineup: Game 3 vs. Colorado

With the success Blues Head Coach Craig Berube had with some new line combinations in Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche, nothing is expected to change for Saturday's Game 3 (7 p.m. CT, TNT, 101 ESPN). Berube had the same line combinations on the ice for Saturday's morning skate at...
Zach Hyman
Connor Mcdavid
Jay Woodcroft
Evander Kane
Leon Draisaitl
Darryl Sutter
SAY WHAT: 'WE'RE CHEERING HIM ON'

Tkachuk records special message for young Oilers fan battling cancer. Ben is a young Oilers fan who is currently battling brain cancer. While we might be opposite sides of the battle ON the ice, we've been inspired by Ben's courage and strength. Matthew and the entire Flames family is rooting for you!
NHL

Post-season Send Off: Jared Spurgeon

Wild defenseman wraps his second season as captain with a second Lady Byng nomination and a second 40-point campaign. You can see the wear and tear on captain Jared Spurgeon's face. After going a decade with an unscarred, boyish exterior peering through his clear plastic shield, Spurgeon exits the 2021-22...
NHL

VGK Announce ECHL Affiliation Relationship With Savannah Ghost Pirates

VEGAS (May 19, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, May 19, that the organization has entered an affiliation relationship with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates, making the Ghost Pirates the official ECHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights. The Ghost Pirates...
NHL

Smith to start Game 2 for Oilers against Flames after being pulled

Smith, who was pulled after allowing three goals on 10 shots in the first 6:05 of Game 1, a 9-6 loss here Wednesday, said he's mindful that he can't change the past. "I wasn't very good [at shaking off bad games] earlier on in my career and that's probably why I bounced around a little bit," Smith said Thursday. "The experience helps. You can't take it back, what's happened in the past. I could sit here and boo-hoo myself but there's nothing I can do about it now. All you can do is think about what happens next."
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Flames (Game 2)

Get minute-by-minute updates from Scotiabank Saddledome as the Oilers look to even the series with the Flames on Friday. The Edmonton Oilers look to even things up tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome when they take on the Calgary Flames in Game 2 of their second-round Battle of Alberta series. You...
NHL

Hynes Set to Continue Building, Improving Preds with New Contract in Hand

David Poile made his feelings about his bench boss and the rest of the Predators coaching staff crystal clear - and he rewarded them accordingly. Nashville's general manager announced new, two-year extensions for Head Coach John Hynes and the rest of the staff - including Assistant Coaches Todd Richards, Dan Hinote and Dan Lambert - during the team's season-ending press conference Thursday morning.
NHL

Two assists for Sean Farrell in USA victory

MONTREAL -- Sean Farrell registered two assists in the United States' 3-0 victory over Great Britain at the IIHF World Championship on Thursday. The 20-year-old Massachusetts native also recorded six shots on goal in 19:17 of ice time. Farrell has three assists in four games in the tournament. Defenseman Jordan...
NHL

World Championship Recap: May 20 | BLOG

Forward Tomas Tatar was the lone Devil in action Friday in the World Championship. Forward Tomas Tatar was the lone Devil in action Friday in the World Championship. For Thursday's results click here. SLOVAKIA 4, KAZAKHSTAN 3. Slovakia: Tomas Tatar. Upcoming 2022 NHL Draft prospect Juraj Slafkovsky scored the game-winning...
NHL

Avalanche defeat Blues in Game 3, take series lead

ST. LOUIS -- The Colorado Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues, who lost goalie Jordan Binnington early in the first period because of a lower-body injury, 5-2 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Binnington, who allowed four goals on 85 shots in...
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Colton's late goal lifts Lightning to win in Game 2

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and forward Eetu Luostarinen. Falling behind 0-2 in their second-round series, the Panthers surrendered a goal with just 3.8 seconds left on the clock to fall to the Lightning 2-1 in Game 2 at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. "For...
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Back home with a 2-0 series lead

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's Game 3 matchup against the Panthers on Sunday. Projected Lineup (subject to change) Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov. Ondrej Palat - Nick Paul - Alex Killorn. Brandon Hagel - Ross Colton - Corey Perry. Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard...
NHL

FLAMES SIGN ILYA NIKOLAEV

The forward has inked an entry-level deal with the club. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Ilya Nikolaev to a three-year entry-level contract. Nikolaev, a native of Yaroslavl, Russia was drafted by the Flames in the third round, 88th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old played this season with the Tri-City Storm (USHL), notching 23 goals and 49 assists for 72 points in 58 games, finishing second on his team in assists, fourth in goals and fourth in points. On May 5, Nikolaev was named USHL Forward of the Week after recording four goals and two assists for six points in two games of the conference semi-final of the Clark Cup Playoffs. In five Clark Cup playoff games this season, Nikolaev had five goals and three assists for eight points.
NHL

Sharks Sign Forward Mitchell Russell

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) Interim General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Mitchell Russell to a standard, entry-level contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Mitchell is a character player and leader on the...
NHL

THE SKINNY: FLAMES @ OILERS - GAME 3

GAME 3 - WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND. 6 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | Radio: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. 1. Johnny Gaudreau (2-11-13) 2. Matthew Tkachuk (4-6-10) 3. Elias Lindholm (4-4-8) Oilers:. 1. Connor McDavid (6-14-20) 2. Leon...
NHL

Lightning win Game 2 in dramatic fashion

Ross Colton broke a tie game with the winner in the final 10 seconds of regulation. Just when it seemed Game 2 would be decided in overtime, the Lightning delivered some more late playoff magic. Tied 1-1 with the Panthers in the final 10 seconds of regulation, a breakdown in...
TAMPA, FL

