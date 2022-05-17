ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, TX

DPS: Three people die in collision in Greenwood

 4 days ago
DPS: It was around 10 p.m. Monday that a Mercedes Benz 300 disregarded a stop sign and pulled into the eastbound lanes, resulting in a Dodge Ram 2500 striking...

cbs7.com

Semi truck crash leads to grassfire in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE 1:43PM 5/19/2022. Officials on the scene tell CBS7 that there were only minor injuries reported from the initial crash that lead to a semi-truck catching on fire. That person was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital to be treated. That fire lead to a grassfire nearby and the evacuation of the Petroleum Museum of Midland.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

A structure fire was reported out in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Update: According to our media partners at KBest Media, a structure fire was reported at approximately 6 pm near 8th street and San Antonio in the city of Big Spring. The house was unoccupied at the time that the fire occurred, but the fire did...
BIG SPRING, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrest for a Late Night Theft Tops Friday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 18 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Friday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 18 arrests on Friday including the following: Lillian Hickenbottom was arrested for class c…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KAGS

Midland man pleads guilty to Bryan crash that killed friend

BRYAN, Texas — The Midland man who killed his friend in a drunk driving crash in 2020 at a busy Bryan intersection has been sentenced. The Brazos County District Attorney's Office said Colton Bradley, 24, pled guilty to manslaughter in the drunk driving crash. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison for killing his friend, James Ragsdale and hurting three others in the crash.
BRYAN, TX
KBAT 99.9

Daytina Blair Hulslander Missing Murdered Midland Mother of 5: UPDATE

Last year I wrote a story about Daytina Blair Hulslander, a mother of five young children from Midland, Tx, who went missing in 1998. She lived in a small trailer home outside of Midland, Tx at 6102 E County Road 86. For those of you who love to see things for yourself the picture I've included with this article is of the trailer that now sits on the location where Daytina went missing, however it is not the same home.
MIDLAND, TX
wtaw.com

Midland Man Admits To Brazos County Charges From A Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

A Midland man admits to a drunk driving crash in Bryan in February 2020 that killed a passenger in his car and injured three people in a pickup. According to a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office, 24 year old Colton Bradley was sentenced to 14 years after pleaded guilty to manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ex-employee arrested in copper wire, tool theft

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he broke into a building owned by his former employee and stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and copper wire. Carlos Chavez, 22, has been charged with burglary and theft.  According to an affidavit, on March 23, a deputy […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Convicted drunk driver arrested after high-speed chase

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and led officers on a brief high-speed chase. Rudy Moreno, 34, has been charged with drunk driving, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license. According to an affidavit, around 1:30 a.m. on May 19, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Kermit Police Department respond to a shooting

KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One woman is behind bars after police say she shot a man in the neck. According to Kermit Police Department, the shooting took place on May 15th, 2022. Officers were sent to the 500 Block of South Polar where they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the neck. The […]
KERMIT, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating Music City mall theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department is asking the community to help identify a man who stole from inside the Music City Mall. Police reported that on May 9th, 2022 the unidentified male stole a pair of sunglasses from a store inside Music City Mall. Officers say he left […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Mom blames baby’s injuries on family dog

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Byron Brown, 20, and Sarah Wroe, 19, were arrested last night after police said they caused their daughter’s death. 1-month-old Diamond died May 11 after she was found unresponsive in her parent’s home.  Last week, the Midland Police Department said it was investigating after the infant was taken to a local hospital […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

3 fatality crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Midland County Monday night has left three people dead. According to DPS, Noah Salcido of El Paso, Roberto Vasquez of Deming, New Mexico and Rafael Eriza Garza of Midland were all killed in the crash near FM 307 at County Road 1083.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCSO searching for wanted fugitive

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, 32-year-old Jose Villegas is wanted by MCSO on a charge of Indecency With a Child. If you know where Villegas can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Police Department search for burglar

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who police say committed burglaries last week. On May 11th, 2022 officers say that the suspect was spotted on 1400 S. Colorado at around 9 am. Police ask that if you have any […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

3 dead, 1 injured in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Around 10:00 pm Monday night, May 16th, Texas DPS Troopers said a Mercedes Benz was traveling North on County Road 1083 when the driver disregarded the stop sign and pulled into the Eastbound lanes. Troopers say that caused the other car, a Dodge Ram, who was traveling East on FM […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
