Heard on Hurd celebrates recent graduates

TULSA, Okla. — A philanthropist from New York donated $1 million to the three survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The donor said he felt people were trying to run out the clock on the three survivors, but he didn't want to. That's why his Business for Good Foundation donated $1 million to Tulsa Steps, a nonprofit group set up to help the surviving families.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO