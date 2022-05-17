ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Heard on Hurd celebrates recent graduates

By Jason Hackett
KOCO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdmond's monthly festival with live music, food trucks and pop-up shops is set...

www.koco.com

Comments / 0

KOCO

Friday marks nine years since EF5 tornado hit Moore, killing 7 children

MOORE, Okla. — Friday marks a somber day for the Moore community. It's been nine years since an EF5 tornado ripped through Moore, hitting two schools. At least 24 lives were lost. That number accounts for seven children taking shelter at Plaza Towers Elementary School. They were supposed to...
MOORE, OK
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
KOCO

Philanthropist donates $1 million to Tulsa Race Massacre survivors

TULSA, Okla. — A philanthropist from New York donated $1 million to the three survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The donor said he felt people were trying to run out the clock on the three survivors, but he didn't want to. That's why his Business for Good Foundation donated $1 million to Tulsa Steps, a nonprofit group set up to help the surviving families.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Forecasting Our Future: OU storm research team heads out on 2-year field study

NORMAN, Okla. — A storm research team out of Norman started the second of a two-year field study this week. “We’re looking for discrete thunderstorms, called supercells,” research scientist Matthew Flournoy said. Research teams leave Norman with technologies that were created at the University of Oklahoma to...
NORMAN, OK
#Food Truck#Live Music#Parade#Koco#Citizens Bank Of Edmond#Saucee#Sicilian
KOCO

Vehicle-motorcycle accident shuts down Edmond street

EDMOND, Okla. — An accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle has closed a busy Edmond street. The accident happened just north of 33rd and Broadway. All southbound traffic should use alternate routes, Edmond police said. Stay with KOCO 5 for more on this developing story.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

OKC veterans have once-in-a-lifetime experience at PGA Tournament

TULSA, Okla. — The PGA Championship is bringing a once-in-a-lifetime experience to a group of Oklahoma City veterans. It’s part of a program called PGA Hope. Even with the thousands of people walking the course at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club, a group clad in red, white and blue stood out. They say their time at the PGA can’t be put into words.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

OKC Peace Summit aimed at lowering gun violence in youth this summer

Promoting peace in Oklahoma City with a peace summit. A group is trying to curb gun violence, deaths and youth incarceration this summer. The event will be held at the First Church of the Nazarene and will include strategy sessions with national gun violence experts, local leaders, and members of the church. The OKC Peace Summit is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Tiger Woods, ever popular, has rough day at PGA

TULSA, Okla. — Tiger Woods remains the force in golf he once was -- at least as far as fans are concerned. But on the links, he had a rough day Thursday. KOCO 5 Sports Director Bryan Keating was at Tulsa's Southern Hills for the PGA Thursday. Click on...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

One dead, one injured in shooting at Midwest City Park Friday

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Updated at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. A 15-year-old boy died Friday following a shooting at a park in Midwest City, police confirmed. Another teenager was injured in the shooting. Police said students were celebrating the end of school when someone went to get a gun and...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Two shootings under investigation in Oklahoma City metro

BETHANY, Okla. — Police are investigating two separate shootings on the northwest side of the Oklahoma City metro. The first happened near Northwest 39th Street and Ann Arbor Avenue, where police said two victims told officers they were shot in the legs. Authorities said the victims had minor injuries and were treated at a hospital.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Tracking damage after strong winds gust through parts of Oklahoma

WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Strong winds ripped through parts of Oklahoma late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox was in Waukomis on Thursday morning, where the overnight storms hit hard. The fire department was called to a Dollar General after receiving reports of damage. Authorities...
WAUKOMIS, OK

