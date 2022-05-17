Heard on Hurd celebrates recent graduates

MOORE, Okla. — The Plaza Tower victims are remembered by their friends years later. Nine years ago, a deadly tornado tore through Moore and for those who lived through it, the remembering never stops. This year, seven students who died inside Plaza Towers Elementary School would be graduating. A...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family, friends and loved ones gathered to honor fallen peace officers in Oklahoma City Friday. One family said the day never gets any easier, but it’s always special. Putting in flowers one by one is what family members did to honor their loved ones. One...
MOORE, Okla. — Friday marks a somber day for the Moore community. It's been nine years since an EF5 tornado ripped through Moore, hitting two schools. At least 24 lives were lost. That number accounts for seven children taking shelter at Plaza Towers Elementary School. They were supposed to...
YUKON, Okla. — Shelves are empty as parents desperately try to find baby formula. But there’s a new trend popping up: mothers who are offering to wet-nurse. Women are posting online, volunteering to nurse babies. KOCO 5 spoke to one such woman, who said she felt compelled to try to help feed others’ babies.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Defying the odds before their child was even born, a family is now forever thankful for the Sooner State. The little boy not only is taking on kindergarten, but he also braved some serious medical breakthroughs to get here. And it's all possible because of Oklahoma doctors.
TULSA, Okla. — A philanthropist from New York donated $1 million to the three survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The donor said he felt people were trying to run out the clock on the three survivors, but he didn't want to. That's why his Business for Good Foundation donated $1 million to Tulsa Steps, a nonprofit group set up to help the surviving families.
NORMAN, Okla. — A storm research team out of Norman started the second of a two-year field study this week. “We’re looking for discrete thunderstorms, called supercells,” research scientist Matthew Flournoy said. Research teams leave Norman with technologies that were created at the University of Oklahoma to...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A team of senior citizens in Oklahoma City brought home a pretty impressive championship title earlier this month. "The thing that helps the most is practice, practice, practice," Betty "Toots" Fisher said. They may not strike you as bowlers, but the members of the team Three...
EDMOND, Okla. — An accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle has closed a busy Edmond street. The accident happened just north of 33rd and Broadway. All southbound traffic should use alternate routes, Edmond police said. Stay with KOCO 5 for more on this developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Generations of Native Americans have mourned the loss of missing or murdered loved ones. Their calls for justice have generated nationwide attention. In Oklahoma, a law signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt is meant to address the crisis and help bring answers to families. “She was just...
TULSA, Okla. — The PGA Championship is bringing a once-in-a-lifetime experience to a group of Oklahoma City veterans. It’s part of a program called PGA Hope. Even with the thousands of people walking the course at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club, a group clad in red, white and blue stood out. They say their time at the PGA can’t be put into words.
Promoting peace in Oklahoma City with a peace summit. A group is trying to curb gun violence, deaths and youth incarceration this summer. The event will be held at the First Church of the Nazarene and will include strategy sessions with national gun violence experts, local leaders, and members of the church. The OKC Peace Summit is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.
DUNCAN, Okla. — A Facebook post alerted Stephens County residents to the fact that their sheriff, Wayne McKinney, hadn't been to work in three months. McKinney called the Duncan Banner newspaper to explain the strange story of what happened. Click on the video above to watch the story.
TULSA, Okla. — Tiger Woods remains the force in golf he once was -- at least as far as fans are concerned. But on the links, he had a rough day Thursday. KOCO 5 Sports Director Bryan Keating was at Tulsa's Southern Hills for the PGA Thursday. Click on...
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Updated at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. A 15-year-old boy died Friday following a shooting at a park in Midwest City, police confirmed. Another teenager was injured in the shooting. Police said students were celebrating the end of school when someone went to get a gun and...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Westmoore High School student died in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that a motorcycle and vehicle collided near Southwest 104th Street and Western Avenue. A victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities later confirmed at the scene...
BETHANY, Okla. — Police are investigating two separate shootings on the northwest side of the Oklahoma City metro. The first happened near Northwest 39th Street and Ann Arbor Avenue, where police said two victims told officers they were shot in the legs. Authorities said the victims had minor injuries and were treated at a hospital.
WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Strong winds ripped through parts of Oklahoma late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox was in Waukomis on Thursday morning, where the overnight storms hit hard. The fire department was called to a Dollar General after receiving reports of damage. Authorities...
SEMINOLE, Okla. — Tornadoes and strong storms hit the city of Seminole in early May. As members of the community work to rebuild, they face issues affecting Oklahomans and people across the country. KOCO spoke with Seminole Mayor Jeff Griffin about what the city is doing to rebuild and...
