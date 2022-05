GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are asking for your help in finding a 15-year-old runaway who was last seen on Thursday afternoon. They boy was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of Southeast Regner in Gresham. “He may want to hurt himself,” Gresham Police said.

GRESHAM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO