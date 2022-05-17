Bear River Bridge closed Tuesday due to stuck big rig

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Dunnigan Fire burning in Yolo County: 4:25 p.m. Cal Fire said forward progress on the Dunnigan fire has been stopped. The fire remains at 120 acres burned and containment again rose to 80%. High winds made the firefight difficult, and Cal Fire said at its highest point, more than 100 firefighters were on scene. 3:50 p.m. Cal Fire said that the total acreage burned has not changed but containment has gone up to 75%. 2:35 p.m. Cal Fire is reporting that the wildfire has grown to 120 acres but is now 50 percent contained. 1:46 p.m. Firefighters are responding to a wildfire in Yolo County that has quickly grown to 100 acres on Friday. #DunniganFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is at scene of a 100 acre vegetation fire near the area of 24000 block of County Road 11, Dunnigan. If traveling in the area use caution. Updates to follow. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/YnIgNTsUmL — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 20, 2022 The fire is burning near County Roads 85 and 11, southwest of the community of Dunnigan. A plume of smoke can be seen for miles around as the fire moves through vegetation. Updates to follow.

YOLO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO