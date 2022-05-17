Bear River Bridge closed Tuesday due to stuck big rig

TIME TO LACE UP YOUR WALKING SHOES. The outdoor season is afoot, and the greater Sacramento region is rich with hiking opportunities. To help you get going, here is a sampler of 12 hikes we enjoy. They include a family-friendly stroll along quiet Putah Creek, several treks to waterfalls, and a canyon descent to a place called Satan’s Cesspool. Whether long, short, flat or hilly, all the hikes on our list have something in common (well, OK, besides poison oak). Each offers us a chance to slow life down for a few hours and tap into that restorative energy nature is always ready to provide.
Comments / 3