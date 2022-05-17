New update provided on Tech Center project

The development firm pursuing a large project at the Tech Center site in Kimball Junction has provided Summit County with an update on the proposal nearly five months after it was met with opposition. Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt said he was contacted by the real estate...
The Lehi City Planning Commission dispatched an unusually brief agenda in a record-breaking 15 minutes at their May 12 meeting. “You don’t want to discuss a comma in the code for an hour?” joked Commissioner Greg Jackson when all the business was wrapped up so quickly. The commissioners gave themselves a round of applause after adjourning.
Novel coronavirus cases have been rising in Summit County and with the increase in cases, the county’s transmission risk was increased from low to medium on May 12 – the only part of the state with the designation as of Thursday morning. The number of new positive COVID-19...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity throughout Weber County on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Power says over 2,000 residents are currently affected. The cause of the power outage is not yet known and officials are still investigating the source. Crews are currently working to restore power as soon as […]
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has announced its construction calendar for the summer of 2022. In all, UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said the department has 175 construction projects planned for the year. Construction will start in Utah County between Spanish Fork and Springville. They’re...
SALT LAKE CITY — Bernie and Marita Hart contend they weren't drawn to the home they live in because of its history. Their home in Salt Lake City's Central City neighborhood was built all the way back in 1901, but its charm today was what did the trick. "We...
At the end of 2021, all eyes were still on Austin as the city in America where everyone wanted to move. In fact, the market there was so hot that one homeowner’s house value jumped $100,000 in less than a year. But these days, at least when it comes to young, first-time buyers, moving out West is more appealing than settling down in the Lone Star State. According to the latest data from Lending Tree, Gen-Zers (those born between 1997 and 2012) are in favor of putting down roots in Salt Lake City. The news shouldn’t come as a total shock, as just this past December, Realtor.com’s team of forecasters predicted it would be the most popular place to buy a home this year, thanks to its scenic biking and hiking trails and easy access to outdoor recreation.
Park City Farmers Market is back where it belongs — Canyons Village. The market, which opens May 18 and runs every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., temporarily relocated to Park City Mountain Resort’s Silver King parking lot in 2018 to accommodate construction at Canyons Cabriolet parking lot.
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of Spanish Fork are officially invited to start saving money and living better at the area’s new newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 898 S 2550 E as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The Spanish Fork Walmart will host a celebratory event open to the public on […]
PARK CITY — Utah is no longer solidly green on the nation's COVID-19 map with only low community levels of the virus now that Summit County's case counts and hospitalizations are up, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Summit County's medium status, the only yellow on...
The eyes of Cache Valley residents often linger on the surrounding mountains, so nearly everyone has likely noticed the microwave reflectors on Saddleback Mountain just east of Logan, even if they’ve never known the purpose of the billboard-like structures. Or the lack of purpose, you might say, because the...
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — It’s been a hot week but snow still covered roads in some of Utah’s high mountain passes. Utah Department of Transportation plow crews hope to have a couple of the main passes open for Memorial Day. For the third straight day, UDOT...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Car prices continue to rise in our supply-choked, high demand market. Shoppers may now also have to spend more than they would like on new tires. ABC4 spoke with Nate Nickel, a manager at Big O Tires in Cottonwood Heights, UT. Nickel says that tire prices have gone up “like […]
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-vehicle crash is blocking lanes along I-15 in Weber County on Thursday morning. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the incident happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 340. The crash is located near 4400 S in Riverdale. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says there was an […]
A Utah County judge granted a pretrial protective order against GOP state Senate candidate Brandon Beckham on Wednesday, after the woman he’s charged with sexually abusing reported that he recently interacted with years-old social media posts.
UTAH (ABC4) – Drought conditions continue to plague Utah and other western states so many are left wondering how they can help save water. One “as seen on Shark Tank” gadget can help save time, energy, and water. ABC4 spoke with Cyndi Bray, the inventor of ‘Wad-Free’. Bray created her invention after spending hours rewashing […]
SALT LAKE CITY —After more than two years of monitoring the spread of COVID-19, first as state epidemiologist and now as head of the Salt Lake County Health Department, Dr. Angela Dunn said she caught the virus about two weeks ago from her 10-year-old son. "I finally got COVID,"...
As the study for how to reduce Heber City traffic continues, the Wasatch County Council plans to take a position against a route that would interrupt open space. The council drafted, but didn’t vote on, a message that opposes the idea to build a road through the North Fields, which are thousands of acres of pastures north of Heber City. Council members like Steve Farrell tweaked the wording of a draft resolution on the issue.
