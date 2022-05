APPLETON (WLUK) -- A woman injured in a crash two and a half weeks ago has died. Appleton police say Chelsey M. Jennings, 33, of Berlin, has died. She was traveling north on Interstate 41 near Richmond Street on May 3, when traffic began to back up as a result of multiple crashes. Her vehicle was hit from behind, causing the vehicle to overturn into the ditch. Jennings was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

