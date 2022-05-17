ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Kansas joins the rest of the nation with $4 a gallon gas

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UwK2G_0fhH3Qek00

KANSAS (KSNT) – The U.S. has reached a new milestone, nearly every state in the union now has gas at, or over, $4 a gallon.

6 arrested after home invasion in Emporia

AAA reported on Tuesday that the national average was $4.523. In Kansas the average was $4.006.

The current average in Topeka for Tuesday, May 17, was $4.040 for regular and $4.564 for premium. In Manhattan, the average was $4.010 for regular and $4.628 for premium gas. The Kansas City area averaged slightly less than other counties at $3.971 a gallon, and $4.501 for premium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 4

Related
ktvo.com

Wind energy plants in Iowa, Kansas closing, could reopen

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) -- Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Abilene receives grant to make world’s largest belt buckle

ABILENE (KSNT) – Have you ever seen the world’s largest belt buckle? If the answer is no, then just wait; Abilene will have it on display soon. On May 19, Governor Laura Kelly announced the 11 recipients of the Kansas Tourism Attraction Development Grants, one of which was the town of Abilene which received $22,000 […]
ABILENE, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas Wheat Tour 2022, Day 1

About 83 people from 24 U.S. states plus Mexico and Canada, traveled in 20 cars on six routes between Manhattan and Colby, Kan., Tuesday, stopping at wheat fields every 15-20 miles along the routes, as part of the Wheat Quality Council’s 64th Annual Hard Winter Wheat Evaluation Tour. About...
COLBY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Sports
Emporia, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Topeka, KS
Traffic
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Traffic
City
Gas, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
Newton Kansan

Kansas let foster teens pick their families

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas will be the first state to let foster children pick their foster parents. The goal of the one-ofa-kind program is to let older foster children create strong connections that could help them as they age out of the state’s care.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Expect delays on US 24 till early June

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Delays can be expected on US 24 between Silver Lake and Topeka until early June, that’s the word from the Kansas Department of Transportation. A milling and overlay project will create 15-minute delays for motorists traveling between Topeka and Silver Lake, Monday through Saturday, until early June, according to KDOT. Bettis […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ksnt 27 News
KSN News

Haboob rolls over southwest Kansas

MORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A community in southwest Kansas got to experience something that is usually associated with deserts and the American southwest — a haboob. Haboobs are giant dust storms. The National Weather Service said haboobs occur due to thunderstorm outflow winds. The strong winds pick up and carry dust, reducing visibility. On […]
MORTON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Evans United Carnival provides thrills for all ages in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evans United Carnival has been a tradition in Topeka for several years. The carnival arrives shortly after school is out for the summer and stays for several days, providing delicious carnival style cuisine, games that will test your skills and rides everyone can enjoy. The carnival is set up in the Stormont […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas Medical Marijuana Stays Losing

The the conclusion of an arduous session of the state legislature, the Sunflower State prison industrial complex remains far behind local opinion and legal weed progress across the nation. Moreover . . . It's hard to believe that a state with legalized sports betting can take the moral high ground...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

WATCH: Water tower comes down in Alma, Kansas

Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff ALMA (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma has been knocked down on Wednesday. The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told 27 News that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis […]
ALMA, KS
KIMT

Missouri speeder sentenced for drugs in southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Missouri man pulled over for speeding in Freeborn County is sentenced for drug possession. Anthony Terrell Sanders, 30 of Kansas City, MO, was ordered Friday to spend three years on supervised probation for pleading guilty to third-degree drug possession. Sanders was arrested on April...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KSNT News

Kansas angler, hunter rendezvous announced for Fall River

FALL RIVER (KSNT) – A Kansas conservation and public land focused nonprofit has announced that it will be holding a fundraiser next month. The Kansas chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers said they would hold their fundraiser, Rendezvous in the Tallgrass, from June 4-5 at the Flint Oak Lodge near Fall River, Kansas. This event […]
FALL RIVER, KS
KSN News

At least one critical in possible southwest Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police were on the scene of a possible shooting in southwest Wichita Friday afternoon, where at least one person is in critical condition. The call came in around 4:20 p.m. The incident occurred in the 3500 block of S. Meridian Ave., near the intersection of I-235 and S Meridian Ave. Police […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy