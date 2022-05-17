Kansas joins the rest of the nation with $4 a gallon gas

KANSAS (KSNT) – The U.S. has reached a new milestone, nearly every state in the union now has gas at, or over, $4 a gallon.

AAA reported on Tuesday that the national average was $4.523. In Kansas the average was $4.006.

The current average in Topeka for Tuesday, May 17, was $4.040 for regular and $4.564 for premium. In Manhattan, the average was $4.010 for regular and $4.628 for premium gas. The Kansas City area averaged slightly less than other counties at $3.971 a gallon, and $4.501 for premium.

