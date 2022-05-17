Kansas joins the rest of the nation with $4 a gallon gas
KANSAS (KSNT) – The U.S. has reached a new milestone, nearly every state in the union now has gas at, or over, $4 a gallon.6 arrested after home invasion in Emporia
AAA reported on Tuesday that the national average was $4.523. In Kansas the average was $4.006.
The current average in Topeka for Tuesday, May 17, was $4.040 for regular and $4.564 for premium. In Manhattan, the average was $4.010 for regular and $4.628 for premium gas. The Kansas City area averaged slightly less than other counties at $3.971 a gallon, and $4.501 for premium.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 4