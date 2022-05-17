Justin Timberlake Jokes That He Wants a Cut of Those ‘Ellen’ Underwear Profits: Watch

Click here to read the full article.

Justin Timberlake stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (May 16) to take a trip down memory lane as he bid farewell to the long-running talk show.

As the crooner sat down, DeGeneres brought up the fact that he was actually only the second guest in the show’s run, way back in September 2003. “I was so excited to have you on as my second guest — you were 22 years old,” the host said as she played back a clip from the appearance. “We gave you our first pair of Ellen underwear! We hadn’t given them out at that time. But I gave you, and you put ’em on your head, you didn’t know how to wear underwear at that time.”

“One of the best moments of my life,” Timberlake quipped before adding, “You know, I feel like it was one of the biggest sellers in the gift shop after that moment, so I don’t know, I kinda feel like maybe we should go back and you could cut me in a little bit on the [underwear], no?”

That was a hard pass for DeGeneres, who figured the pop star was “doing OK” with his own music career. Later in the show, the pair also played one last round of “Burning Questions,” with Timberlake revealing what he would choose to have an unlimited supply of (“Time,” he said instantly) and what he’d expected to grow out of by now but hadn’t (that Ellen underwear again) before turning the game around on the retiring host.

Watch more from Timberlake’s final sit-down with DeGeneres, including the story about how they first met, below.