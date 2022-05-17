ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Deli In Yonkers

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPdKg_0fhH2Xnc00
C & C Deli in Yonkers Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One lucky New York Lottery player in the Hudson Valley may be in possession of a valuable winning Powerball ticket without even knowing it.

The New York Lottery announced that one of two prize-winning $50,000 third-place Powerball tickets for the Monday, May 16 drawing was sold in Westchester at the C & C Deli on South Broadway in Yonkers.

The other third-prize winning $50,000 ticket. was sold upstate in Buffalo.

The winning numbers of the latest drawing were 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball number of 13.

To win the third prize, the ticket buyer had to correctly pick four numbers plus the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot will now rise to approximately $101 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, May 18.

New York Lottery was also reporting 13 fourth-place winners, who claimed a $100 prize for matching four numbers, and 39 fifth-place winners who also won $100 for matching three numbers and the Powerball.

Other prizes:

  • Sixth place (matching three numbers): 861 winners for $7 each;
  • Seventh place (matching two numbers and the Powerball): 729 winners for $7 each;
  • Eighth place (one matching number and the Powerball): 5,847 winners for $4 each;
  • Ninth place: (just the Powerball): 13,493 winners for $4 each.

Winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69. The red Power Ball is then drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Winners have up to a year to claim their prize.

