ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Former Montgomery County Executive Sid Kramer Dies at Age 96

By Bruce DePuyt
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 4 days ago

Former Montgomery County Executive Sid Kramer (D), a successful businessman and longtime political leader who saw two of his children follow him into political service, died on Monday, a longtime family friend confirmed. He was 96.

A Washington, D.C., native and the son of immigrants, Kramer served on the Montgomery County Council from 1970 until 1974. After an unsuccessful bid to unseat then-Rep. Gilbert Gude (R), he won a seat in the state legislature, representing District 19 for eight years.

He became Montgomery’s third county executive in 1986, overseeing a period of economic growth and expansion.

His 1990 re-election was considered a shoo-in at first, and Kramer began to speak openly about running for governor in 1994, following William Donald Schaefer’s presumed second term. Montgomery was growing rapidly, becoming an economic rival to Baltimore. Kramer told a reporter it was time for the D.C. suburbs to have someone looking after their interests in Annapolis.

His bid for a second term as county executive was derailed in a stunning upset.

Democrat Neal Potter, a 75-year-old who had already announced his retirement after five terms on the county council, filed for executive just moments before the deadline. The low-key Potter later admitted that he didn’t expect to win; he just wanted to hold Kramer’s feet to the fire on issues like growth and taxation.

The incumbent owned a small chain of car washes and commercial property, and he had close ties to the county’s business community.

Though vastly outspent by Kramer, Potter’s relentless focus on “over-development” and “cronyism” enabled him to win the primary. Montgomery voters also enacted a ballot question designed to slow the growth of property taxes that year.

After election night, Kramer pledged to support Potter in the general election, but he quickly changed his mind, opting to run for re-election as a write-in candidate. That bid came up well short.

A staunch advocate for education who came from a humble upbringing, Kramer had close friends in both parties when he served in Annapolis.

“He was magnanimous and gracious,” said Lawrence N. Rosenblum, a longtime Kramer family friend and political adviser. “He was always polite to people. People adored him.”

Even after leaving office, Kramer remained politically active, serving as a mentor to several local leaders, including two county executives who followed him in office, Douglas M. Duncan (D) and Isiah Leggett (D). In 1998, he ran for lieutenant governor on a ticket headed by then-Harford County Executive Eileen M. Rehrmann (D), though they finished far behind the ticket headed by incumbent Gov. Parris N. Glendening (D) in the Democratic primary.

Kramer’s wife of 60 years, Betty Mae Kramer, who died in 2010, was active in the arts. The art gallery and music room at the Silver Spring Civic Center was named in her honor.

The couple had three children. Daughter Rona, who also served in the state Senate, is head of the Maryland Department of Aging. Son Ben represents District 19 in the Senate, the seat his father once held. Another daughter, Miriam Dubin, did not run for political office. Kramer is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

“A great Marylander, Sid Kramer was as civic-minded as they come, making lasting contributions in both business and elected office,” Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) said in a statement. “I had the pleasure of knowing Sid over the years, and it was my honor to contribute to his incredible legacy of service by appointing his daughter Rona as Secretary of Aging.”

“The First Lady and I extend our deepest condolences to Secretary Kramer and her family as they mourn this loss.”

Sid Kramer was president of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Silver Spring. He was held leadership posts with the Montgomery United Way, the Maryland Association for Retarded Children, and Holy Cross Hospital.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of mid-day Tuesday.

The post Former Montgomery County Executive Sid Kramer Dies at Age 96 appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 1

Related
WTOP

Montgomery Co. considers changing hiring requirements for vacant health officer role

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is open to changing the Maryland county’s hiring requirements for a health officer. In a discussion with the Montgomery County Council, Chief Administrative Officer Richard Madaleno told council members that eliminating the county’s requirement that its health officer must be a medical doctor could “broaden” the applicant pool.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Silver Spring, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
WTOP

Montgomery Co. celebrates the return of absent students back to the classroom

Dozens of middle school students from Montgomery County, Maryland, were in a Rockville courtroom this week but not for a trial. Instead, they were attending a celebration. The 49 students were among the successful graduates of the county’s Truancy Prevention Program. The initiative is designed to help middle school students who’ve missed between 18-36 days of school get back to class and back on track.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it’s swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare. Why spend your beach day battling gridlock?. Rivers, lakes and swimming holes throughout Maryland and...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Donald Schaefer
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Kelly Schulz launches Women for Kelly coalition at Ellicott City event

a Republican candidate for Maryland governor, helped launch a new Women for Kelly coalition at an event in Ellicott City last night. The event was held at Manor Hill Brewing, a farm brewery in Howard County. Schulz, who has been endorsed by incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R), served as Secretary of Labor and Secretary of Commerce in Hogan's administration over the last seven years.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo DEP Provides Reason For Bright Green Creek in North Bethesda

The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection has explained the vibrant green color of a creek located behind Commonwealth Drive in North Bethesda (in the area of Old Georgetown Rd and Nicholson Ln). Photos below by Instagram user @rachelwulfe. “Our office has been working with the nearby Fallswood Condos on...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Legislature#Democrat#The County Council
WTOP

Md. attorney general charges Frederick furniture sellers for failure to deliver orders

Several Frederick, Maryland, furniture companies have been charged with failing to deliver orders as promised, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said Thursday. The Consumer Protection Division has filed charges against Christopher Engel, Karol Engel, Matthew Dihel, MOCHA Furniture, Urbana Custom Décor and Farmstead Custom Furniture for allegedly collecting deposits from customers to build custom furniture, and then failing to either provide the goods or refund the money, according to a news release.
FREDERICK, MD
DCist

COVID Cases Are Surging In Montgomery County Schools

One Montgomery County elementary school has reinstated its mask mandate amid the surge. COVID cases in Montgomery County Public Schools are spiking, reaching their highest levels since the January omicron wave. More than 2,910 cases have been reported amongst students and staff in the past 10 days, according to MCPS...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
WTOP

Montgomery Co. looks into a change in uniform for its police

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the Maryland county is considering a new look for its police officers. In the past, Montgomery County police officers wore khaki uniforms. Currently, they wear black. “There’s a pretty broad consensus that the uniforms are intimidating,” Elrich said during his weekly briefing with reporters...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Second assault in 3 days reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda yesterday afternoon, to investigate the second assault reported at the property in 72 hours. Yesterday, a 2nd-degree assault was reported at the mall at 5:25 PM, according to crime data. An earlier 2nd-degree assault was reported there Wednesday afternoon.
BETHESDA, MD
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
822
Followers
519
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy