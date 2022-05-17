Indicted Buchanan Co. supervisor arraigned in court

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins was arraigned in court on multiple counts of election fraud and embezzlement Tuesday.

According to county court clerks, Adkins appeared in court after being indicted on the following 82 felony charges:

34 counts of False Statement – Election Fraud

11 counts of Absentee Voting Procedure Violation

8 counts of Public Embezzlement

11 counts of Forgery of Public Record

15 counts of Uttering Public Record

3 counts of Conspiracy to Make a False Statement – Election Fraud

The indictments accuse Adkins of falsifying absentee ballots and forging signatures to win an election for public office. They also accuse him of ordering a road crew to use gravel owned by the county to fix private driveways.

Prosecutors announced earlier in May that Sherry Bailey had been indicted along with Adkins on multiple counts of election fraud, conspiracy to make false statements and forgery of public records. Bailey had allegedly signed the falsified ballots.

Both appeared in court Tuesday, but no further court dates have been set yet. Court clerks told News Channel 11 that pre-trial motions in the case will be set at a later date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.