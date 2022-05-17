ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL odds: Drew Brees back to Saints? Oddsmakers weigh in on next move

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the NFL offseason has taught gamblers anything, it's that there's never too farfetched a bet to make on where a player might land next. From Tyreek Hill leaving the Chiefs for the Dolphins to Tom Brady retiring and then unretiring to return for his third act, almost anything seems possible...

Reuters

Exclusive: Former NFL quarterback Vick coming out of retirement

May 20 (Reuters) - Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Cut Former Cowboys Player With Failed Physical

The Cleveland Browns have cut cornerback Reggie Robinson after he failed his physical. Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Browns after the Texans cut ties with him. Houston only had him for a couple of months after claiming him off waivers from Dallas. He sat out the entire 2021...
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Longtime College Coach Dead At 59

On Friday afternoon, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a longtime assistant coach passed away. Calvin Magee, the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State, died this week, according to a statement from the team. He was just 59 years old. Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez issued a...
NFL
Popculture

Former NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Making Return to Pro Football

A four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback is coming out of retirement and to play one more game. According to Reuters, Michael Vick has agreed to join the Fan Controlled Football league (FCF) as a player. The 41-year-old who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2015 season, is set to make his FCF debut on May 28, which is the last day of the regular season. An official announcement is expected sometime next week, and Vick has not been assigned a team yet.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz’s Wife: Madison Wentz

Carson Wentz is a professional American football player who plays as a quarterback for the Washington Commanders. Prior to his professional career, Wentz had an impressive amateur career as the quarterback of the North Dakota State Bison football team. In his four years of college football at North Dakota, he helped the Bison win four straight NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) championships. He was then drafted with the 2nd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and he helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl LII victory. For the 2022 season, he will be suiting up for the Commanders as he gets ready to play his 7th NFL season. In this article, however, we will be talking about his better half — Carson Wentz’s wife Madison Wentz.
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Retires After 16 Seasons in NFL

A Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. This week, Sam Koch, punter for the Baltimore Ravens, announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the NFL. He will now join the Ravens' coaching staff as a special teams consultant. Koch spent his entire career with the Ravens and played in 239 consecutive games before missing his first game in 2020 when he was placed on the Reserve COVID-19 list.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Devanne Villarreal, the Wife of Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams

Davante Adams is mourning the loss of his cousin in a tragic shooting. Only a month ago, the family celebrated the arrival of their youngest bundle of joy. The attention is not only on the WR’s family but also on Davante Adams’ wife. With the former Packers player signing with the Las Vegas Raiders this year, Raiders fans want to know more about Devanne Villarreal. They have been together long before he was an NFL pro and #TheAdamsFamily has their social media followers in awe throughout Adams’ career. We reveal more about their relationship in this Devanne Villarreal wiki.
The Spun

Analyst Names Most "Underrated" Quarterback In NFL History

When discussing the great quarterbacks of NFL history, a few names tend to get left in the wind. On Friday's episode of Good Morning Football on NFL Network, analyst Peter Schrager named his top-five most "underrated" quarterbacks of all time. Sitting atop his list at No. 1 is former Tennessee...
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

Last Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Exactly one week later, they added a new wideout to their receiving corps. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Las Vegas has signed wide receiver Jordan...
Yardbarker

Packers Speculated to Sign Affordable Veteran Free Agent Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver room has been the talk of the town all off-season. Brian Gutekunst has made plenty of moves after the departure of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Bringing in Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure in free agency and the draft figures to be the immediate fix. Many are calling for at least one more veteran move going into the season to bring in more experience. One beat writer suggested that person to be Emmanuel Sanders:
Popculture

Indianapolis Colts Expected to Sign Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts are close to adding a Super Bowl champion quarterback. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts are working on signing Nick Foles. The deal is not done as of this writing, but Keefer said a contract could be signed next week. This news comes after the Colts traded for former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who will be the team's starter this fall.
FOX Sports

Cowherd: Mayfield should 'lose the ego,' stay in Cleveland

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns remain at a standstill as the NFL offseason continues. And while Mayfield's time in Cleveland is essentially over, his name remains on the team's roster. It's no secret that Mayfield is ready to move on from the Browns' jampacked QB room, which now includes...
