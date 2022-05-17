Missed Connection – Georgetown Waterfront

Photos courtesy Facebook page of Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging. Last night one of our local senior apartment buildings, Madona House, had a terrible fire and hundreds of seniors were displaced. It was a miracle no one was injured. The Fredericksburg and other Fire Departments and the Fredericksburg Police Department did a great job of getting people out of the building and across a major street to safety. And to all the residents who kept a smile on their faces through probably one of the scariest times of their lives, you all are the best. We’ll be checking in today to see what else we can help with.

