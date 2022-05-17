ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DC

Missed Connection – Georgetown Waterfront

By Prince Of Petworth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou sat down on the grass with your two friends next to me in the shade at the Georgetown waterfront near the Georgetown floor covering end. You arrived around 3 pm and stayed until about 4...

Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Chris sending this perfect ride for the hot temps from Georgetown. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Bloomingdale, Events. “Bloomingdale Community Day is Back! 05/21”. Prince...
GEORGETOWN, DC
“all the missing shopping carts”

Thanks to Josh for sending: “Might be all the missing shopping carts from Giant. This is outside of Banneker High School.”. Beloved Columbia Heights Vendor Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui has passed away. Prince Of Petworth Today at 1:15pm. Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui “Dear PoPville, I...
WASHINGTON, DC
“Bloomingdale Community Day is Back! 05/21”

“Whether you call it “the secret park” the “cave park” or the “alley park,” Crispus Attucks Park has served as an oasis for the Bloomingdale community for many years for community events, weddings, picnics, or moments of zen. The Crispus Attucks community is thrilled to bring back our annual Bloomingdale Community Day this Saturday, May 21!
WASHINGTON, DC
City
Georgetown, DC
Today’s Rental was chosen for the fountain and the National Zoo, obviously

This rental is located at 3000 Connecticut Avenue NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,748 / 580ft2 – Gorgeous 580sqft. Apartment! Wonderful deal! (The National Zoo) Community Location: 3000 Connecticut Avenue, NW – Washington, DC 20008. Rental Information: $1748/Month | Efficiency Bedroom 1 Bath | 580sqft. Leasing Options: 12-Month.
WASHINGTON, DC
Howl at the Moon: “The live music bar is ready to bring endless entertainment to the Chinatown neighborhood, beginning with a grand opening party in the fall of 2022.”

900 7th Street, NW originally planned for 2020 before the pandemic hit. “The nation’s capital is about to howl louder than ever! Howl at the Moon is proud to announce the grand opening of our brand new Washington, D.C. venue, located at 900 7th Street NW in Chinatown. We are kicking things off with a grand opening blow-out in the fall of 2022, featuring drink specials on our mixed drinks, beers, and 86 oz. buckets. Our unbeatable dueling pianos show will be rocking the crowd all night long. Howl at the Moon is about to rock Washington, D.C. harder than ever, and it all gets started at the grand opening of our 900 7th Street NW venue!
WASHINGTON, DC
“Another 12 and U ruckus”

All I could see was an ATV being searched, a man in handcuffs and foot cuffs on the curb and 8 police cars and one ambulance. They cautioned off the whole area. This was around 11 PM (Thursday.) Started a bit earlier.”. If anyone has more info they can email...
WASHINGTON, DC
A History of DC’s Official Condiment — the One Chicago Tried to Steal

Philly has its cheesesteaks. Chicago has its deep dish pizza. And DC has its chicken wings — and mambo sauce. Some say the soul of DC is go-go music and mambo sauce. Others say, if you don’t know what mambo sauce is, you live in Washington…but you don’t live in DC. I may have grown up in Manhattan, but I’ve been in DC for three decades. I have a bottle of mambo sauce in the fridge and a back-up supply in the cabinet.Like go-go music, DC’s official sound, and the District’s official cocktail, the gin rickey, mambo sauce is the taste of DC.
CHICAGO, IL
Adrian Holman

Preakness Stakes lineup for this Saturday

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes will be today at 7:01 Eastern Standard Time (EST) at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD. Normally, the winner of the Kentucky Derby will race in the Preakness in an attempt to achieve immortality by securing the Triple Crown. However, the owners of Rich Strike decided to have the horse skip the Preakness in order to be well-rested for the Belmont in three weeks.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Three-Day FantasyWood Festival Transforms a Maryland Farm Into a Magical Forest

A coven of witches boiling small children in a giant cauldron. Zombies skulking around, looking for spare body parts. Colorful mermaids splashing in a tank. These are just a few of the fantastical scenes you can see at a 400-acre farm in the middle of Howard County during Memorial Day weekend. For those three days only, the Living Farm Heritage Museum (12985 Frederick Road, West Friendship, Maryland), which usually hosts educational nature walks and antique car shows, will transform into a magical forest for the FantasyWood Festival.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Society
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was killed and another remains hospitalized following a double shooting in Southeast D.C. The shootings happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of V Street. Both men were shot in the upper body, police say. One victim was pronounced dead at the...
WASHINGTON, DC
2 Killed in Fiery Crash in Bowie: Police

Two people are dead after a fiery car crash early Saturday in Bowie, Maryland, police said. A car left the road, struck a pole and caught fire on Annapolis Road near Glenn Dale Boulevard about 2:40 a.m., Prince George's County police said. The victims died at the scene. Investigators are...
BOWIE, MD
This Is The Best Cake In Maryland

A bakery with locations in Havre De Grace and Ocean City is being credited for having the best cake in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Rita's Delight at Desserts by Rita as the top choice for Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Teenager among 3 shot Friday evening in Baltimore

A teenager was among three people shot early Friday evening in Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:02 p.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Normal Avenue, where a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were shot. Police said the two victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
“Enforcement of No-Camping Regulation” notices around Union Station

Thanks to Cailin and Victoria for sharing: “The National Park Service has started posting “Enforcement of No-Camping Regulation” notices around Columbus Circle. The policy goes into effect on June 1 at 7AM.”. Bars, Chevy Chase, coffee, Restaurants. The Italian Bar Update: “It’s open!”. Prince Of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Late night fire at Madonna House

Photos courtesy Facebook page of Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging. Last night one of our local senior apartment buildings, Madona House, had a terrible fire and hundreds of seniors were displaced. It was a miracle no one was injured. The Fredericksburg and other Fire Departments and the Fredericksburg Police Department did a great job of getting people out of the building and across a major street to safety. And to all the residents who kept a smile on their faces through probably one of the scariest times of their lives, you all are the best. We’ll be checking in today to see what else we can help with.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
What's The Deal With Pit Beef?

This week’s listener grew up in Maryland, and he always just assumed there were roadside pit beef stands across the whole country. Not so! Pit beef is a hyper-regional food tradition rooted in Baltimore’s industrial past, and we head out to explore the origins and permutations of this local delicacy.
BALTIMORE, MD

