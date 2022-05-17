ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, MN

Suspect arrested after pursuit in stolen vehicle

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect is behind bars after a pursuit with police in a stolen vehicle Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched at 5:28 a.m. to the 300 block of Fairgrounds St in Garden City, where a resident reported that someone had driven away...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Police seek car wash theft, property damage suspects

Mankato police released this photo of one of the suspects in a car wash theft. Mankato police are seeking three suspects in connection to a theft and property damage at a car wash. The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Monday, May 16 at the Star St Car Wash...
MANKATO, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Hurt in Fatal Crash

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man was hurt in a fatal crash in Anoka earlier this week. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release saying two people died after a driver fled from a traffic stop in Coon Rapids. They corrected that to say the driver was killed, but the passenger was not.
COON RAPIDS, MN
2 arrested in Olmsted County drug investigation

(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection with an early May drug investigation Thursday. On May 2, deputies pulled over 36-year-old Marina Garza and 29-year-old Jose Aguilera, both of Rochester, after surveilance efforts indicated they may be involved with local drug trade. The...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm man cited for driving over 100 mph on Highway 169

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Ulm man was cited for driving over 100 mph in Le Sueur early Wednesday morning. A pickup driven by Travis Lux, 20, was southbound on Highway 169 at about 5:16 a.m. when Le Sueur Police officer Daniel Reich noticed the truck passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed in the distance behind him.
NEW ULM, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in Anoka crash that following police pursuit

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two men died after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and later crashing into a pickup truck in Anoka County. Police in Coon Rapids tried to make the traffic stop shortly before midnight Tuesday. The driver took off and police pursued the car but broke off the chase once the vehicle crossed into Anoka.
ANOKA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Triple stabbing suspect charged

The suspect in a triple stabbing in Albert Lea has been charged. Ck Kyle Kasio, 26, is accused of stabbing three men Monday, leaving two of the victims hospitalized with critical injuries. A criminal complaint says Kasio came to Albert Lea from Washington state. Police were called at 8:43 a.m....
ALBERT LEA, MN
dailyplanetdc.com

Man dies after being shot during domestic dispute in Saint Paul

A man died hours after being shot during a domestic dispute in Saint Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood early Friday morning. A woman called 911 at about 12:15 a.m. and told dispatchers in the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center that a man had been shot inside a car near the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and North Mackubin Street.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

Originally published May 19 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with a man and a woman dead inside. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Damone Rhodes and 24-year-old Aaronesia Clark. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
