Bay Area dad killed Kansas City man after bar encounter 24 years ago, investigators say

By Katie Dowd
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Timothy Stephenson allegedly confessed to his husband that the victim "pleaded for his life" before he shot...

Comments / 3

Police Arrest Two Drivers On Suspicion Of Dui During Friday Night Enforcement

CONCORD (BCN) Two drivers were arrested Friday evening during DUI enforcement patrol by he Concord Police Department. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to a Concord police spokesperson. Concord police plan to hold a series of DUI enforcement...
Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to former pizza magnate

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The state of Kansas must pay former pizza executive Gene Bicknell more than $63 million to settle a long-running dispute over his tax bill. The court ruled on Friday that Bicknell was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006 when he sold NPC International, which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations around the world.
KTVU FOX 2

DA declines to charge woman after boyfriend shot to death in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Santa Clara County District Attorney declined to charge a woman arrested on suspicion of killing her boyfriend. The DA said prosecutors were not charging Jennifer Garrison, 41, "after careful review of the evidence." According to the Mercury News, Garrison had been arguing with her boyfriend,...
Women, Children Safe After Car Blocking, Gun Fire

A woman and three minors are safe after their car was blocked on a roadway and shot at Wednesday night in Stockton, police said. Police received reports at 11:18 p.m. that a 28-year-old woman and three young passengers were driving home near Superior and Sixth streets when a white sedan obstructed the road, preventing their car from passing.
eastcountytoday.net

San Pablo Police Arrest Two in Connection With Tuesday Shooting

The San Pablo Police Department say an Oakley and a Concord resident were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this week. On Tuesday evening, San Pablo officers responded to a shooting in front of a home on 22nd Street in San Pablo. Officers found one victim who suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. With the help of our Public Safety cameras, Officers were able to quickly identify the suspect vehicle.
NBC Bay Area

Wrong-Way Driver Crash Claims a Life in Early Hours Saturday

A head-on crash in Oakland caused by a wrong-way driver claimed a life in the early morning hours Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on eastbound Highway 24 just west of Claremont Avenue around 2 a.m., the CHP said. The driver was going west on eastbound Highway 24 and collided with another vehicle.
CBS San Francisco

Woman kidnapped, assaulted near the Del Norte BART station

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed near the Del Norte BART station on Friday night.El Cerrito police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:41 p.m.Upon arrival, the officers located an injured woman lying in the street. She told officers she had been forced into a vehicle by three men armed with firearms.They pistol whipped her and stole her property stolen. During the robbery, a shot was fired by one of the suspects.  The victim was forced out of the vehicle in the 6600 block of Blake Street.  She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Her condition had not been updated on Saturday morning.Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a green four-door sedan and were asking residents in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue -- where the incident began -- to check their video cameras for footage of the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.Video can be submitted via https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-995.    
3 Men Kidnap, Pistol-Whip And Rob Woman, Police Ask For Help Finding Suspects

EL CERRITO (BCN) El Cerrito police are searching for three men who kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed a woman near a BART station Friday night, police said. The three men forced the woman into their car near the El Cerrito del Norte station, pistol-whipped her and stole her property, then forced her out of the car in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:40 p.m., according to police.
KRON4 News

Antioch man kills suspect in self-defense: police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot early Friday morning in Antioch, police announced in a press release. A 29-year-old resident shot and killed a 37-year-old robbery suspect in self-defense, according to police. Then, the suspect returned fire to hit the victim in the lower body. Police said the robbery suspect died at the […]
BBC

The former prisoners tasked with patrolling San Francisco

Artie spent 26 years in jail for murder. He is now part of a controversial scheme to tackle drugs, homelessness and crime in San Francisco. Urban Alchemy is a charity that looks to ‘pacify’ the most dangerous areas of San Francisco. They give former prisoners a job and accommodation. In return they patrol the streets, mitigating drug dealers and trying to get rough sleepers into shelter.
KRON4 News

Victims identified in SF police shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department confirmed two people died after a police shooting at Mariposa and Owens streets Thursday night. The victims were identified Friday as Michael MacFhionghain, 57, and Rafael Mendoza, 49. Police said officers responded to the area at 7:48 p.m., saying they were responding to an aggravated assault […]
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe hit with 2 DUI charges

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe was charged by the district attorney's office with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from an incident in March. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Friday it made the decision to charge Thorpe with the two counts of...
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

