WOLCOTT, Conn. — A mother in Connecticut is facing charges after police said her toddler was found wandering outside alone while she went out to a store. Wolcott police said in a Facebook post that they were called when a 2-year-old was found around 9:30 p.m. in a front yard, wet and crying. A neighbor saw the child, who was barefoot and wearing only shorts and a T-shirt, and immediately called the police.

WOLCOTT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO