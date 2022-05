Damn Naugatuck River, we've been together so long, and now that we're even closer, I feel that I need to apologize to you for my past actions. I hope you understand Naugatuck River. Is it cool to call you Naugy R.? You see, back when I was a kid in the 70's and 80's, you were pretty stinky in Waterbury. I could smell you from my house on Oronoke Road. You were the phrase "They can smell you coming a mile away".

NAUGATUCK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO