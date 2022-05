The last time these two teams met, it was a physical battle going in favor of the Millington Trojans over the Covington Chargers. Covington made the trip back to Flag City last Friday this time with the District 15-2A Soccer Championship on the line. The intensity came from both teams for all 80 minutes with the Trojans outlasting the Chargers 2-1 to claim the title and make it two district championships in a row.

COVINGTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO