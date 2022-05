A former Mena, Polk County resident, Richard Ray Bagwell (22), (aka Richard Ray Bagwell, Jr.) has been arrested by the Tulsa Police Department. Bagwell, who currently resides Tulsa, was arrested May 10, 2022, on charges of rape – second degree, in violation of 21 O.S. 1114 (Eds. Title 21 of O.S. Oklahoma Statute 1114); lewd molestation, in violation of 21 O.S. 1123(A); and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, in violation of 21 O.S. 856. All three offenses were reported as occurring on Feb. 13, 2022.

