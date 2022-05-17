ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Island Packet

High school student charged after bringing boxcutter knife to campus, police say

By Sofia Sanchez
 4 days ago

Police petitioned a Beaufort High School student to Family Court after an assistant principal said the student brought a knife to school Monday, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.

The student, whose grade level and name were redacted from a report because they are a minor, was found with a boxcutter folding knife. The knife was taken by the assistant principal who contacted Beaufort High’s School Resource Officer.

When asked why they brought the knife to school, the student told police they brought it by accident. The student went on to explain that they had gotten high the night before and “forgot not to bring” the knife to campus, police said. Information about the kind of drug or drugs the student had used Sunday night was not immediately available.

Per policy, the school district does not comment on active police investigations or student disciplinary matters, according to Candace Bruder, a spokeswoman for the Beaufort County School District.

