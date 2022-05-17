Tigers, Whitlock blank Sequatchie Co.

Go HunterGirl! TOP 3 on American Idol. Keep praying and voting folks!. Who is ready to start building 4th of July floats? This is the time when church teamwork can shine, it is also a time of great family fun, making memories for a lifetime. Pelham kicks off the activities on Saturday, June 25 with their parade at 10 a.m., followed by all day activities, 1 p.m. drawing for FCE quilt, fireworks at dark. Tracy City is next on Saturday, July 2. 9 a.m. bike parade, 6 p.m. 4th parade, 7 p.m. street dance, fireworks at dark. Coalmont will also have fireworks on Saturday night at GCHS. Beersheba’s annual Dash to the Door and Barn Dance is on Saturday as well. Monday, July 4, Coalmont kicks off at 9 a.m., Beersheba and Monteagle are at 10 a.m., Gruetli-Laager at 11 a.m., Altamont at 1 p.m., and Sewanee at 2pm. Gruetli’s famous mud bog has returned at 1 p.m. on Monday too, plus activities, live music and fireworks at dark. Altamont will have activities and music from 3pm on, with fireworks at dark. Monteagle’s fireworks are on Monday as well. Stay tuned for updates.

TRACY CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO