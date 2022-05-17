ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, TN

Tigers, Whitlock blank Sequatchie Co.

By Staff Reports
wilsonpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN - A seven-run outburst in the third inning along with a dominating pitching performance from Alec Whitlock led Watertown to a 10-0 win over Sequatchie County in Monday's Region 3-2A semifinal contest. With...

www.wilsonpost.com

Related
wilsonpost.com

WHS Tigers return to Spring Fling

WATERTOWN - Down 2-0 Watertown pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fourth and added three more in the sixth, earning a second straight trip to TSSAA Spring Fling with a 6-2 home victory over Community in Friday's Class 2A Sectional. With the win, the Purple Tigers improved...
WATERTOWN, TN
wilsonpost.com

SOFTBALL: Wilson Central 3, Centennial 2

GLADEVILLE - Come-from-behind wins are nothing new for Wilson Central softball. Down 2-0 in the early stages of Friday's Class 4A Sectional, the Lady Wildcats rallied with three runs in the fourth and held on for a 3-2 victory over a determined Centennial squad. The rally marked the fourth consecutive...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Local duo scores top 10 in Pentathlon

BRENTWOOD - A pair of Wilson County athletes scored top 10 finishes in the TSSAA Division 1 Class 3A Pentathlon Thursday at Brentwood High School. Wilson Central's Maya Follmer finished seventh, setting a new school record with 2,814 points in the process. Mt. Juliet High's Julia Pitt placed 10th in...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Lebanon's Alexander inks with Chipola College

Lebanon High Class of 2022 basketball standout Yarin Alexander has signed with one of the top junior college programs in the country, Chipola College of Marianna, FL. Alexander, a 6-6 swing guard, helped lead the Blue Devils to the District 9-4A and Region 5-4A championships as a senior, a record of 29-7 and a berth in the semifinals of the BlueCross TSSAA State Championships.
LEBANON, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Watertown, TN
County
Sequatchie County, TN
Watertown, TN
Sports
wilsonpost.com

PREP BASEBALL: Watertown 5, York 2

WATERTOWN - A wild two-out three-run fifth inning helped push Watertown to a 5-2 victory over York Institute in Wednesday's Region 3-2A championship game. With the win, the Purple Tigers improved to 24-9 heading into Friday's 6 p.m. home game versus Community High in a 2A Sectional while York travels to Forrest High.
WATERTOWN, TN
wilsonpost.com

Watertown's King places 3rd in 1A Pentathlon

BRENTWOOD - Groundbreaking Watertown High sophomore Madison King earned a third place finish in the TSSAA Class 1A Pentathlon Thursday at Brentwood High. Entering the 12-person field as a "wildcard" following last week's Middle Tennessee Sectional, King was the first WHS athlete to qualify for the Pentathlon in the history of the track & field program.
WATERTOWN, TN
wilsonpost.com

TBCA announces 2022 Tennessee Mr. Baseball finalists

The Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) named its 2022 Mr. Baseball finalists this week. The six winners will be announced on May 24. Here are the finalists in each classification. Class 1A. Nathan Brewer, Eagleville. Austin DuCrest, Gordonsville. Jakob Elrod, Sale Creek. Class 2A. Riley Franklin, Pigeon Forge. Dylan Loy,...
TENNESSEE STATE
#Sequatchie Co#Whs#The Purple Tigers#York Institute#Dragons
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James reportedly makes decision on 2022-23 season

Josiah-Jordan James will reportedly return for his senior season at Tennessee, providing a big boost to Rick Barnes’ Volunteers squad. Jon Rothstein with CBS Sports reported James will withdraw from the 2022 NBA Draft and return to the Vols, citing James’ brother. James appeared in 32 games and made 30 starts during the 2021-22 season and was Tennessee’s third-leading scorer.
TENNESSEE STATE
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football in trouble if SEC follows new Pac-12 title format

What’s the point of divisions if you’re just going to have the two teams with the best record play for the conference championship? That’s a question for the Pac-12 to answer, but as the SEC gets set to realign, Tennessee football had better pray that won’t be its league’s new format.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

'Edwards Boys' and pal pulled off Tennessee’s last stagecoach heist

As motorists wind their way along a high ridge of Highway 70 North in Putnam County from Cookeville toward Carthage, they may spy a Tennessee Historical Commission sign about one-and-three-quarter miles shy of the Smith County line on the right side of the road that proclaims: Last Stagecoach Hold-Up. The...
LEBANON, TN
Tennessee Lookout

This rural, red Tennessee county was a vaccine success story. Not anymore.

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — At a glance, it seemed like a Southern pandemic success story in a most unlikely place. A small county northeast of Chattanooga, along the twisting banks of Chickamauga Lake, for much of the past year has reported the highest covid-19 vaccination rate in Tennessee and one of the highest in the […] The post This rural, red Tennessee county was a vaccine success story. Not anymore. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Grundy County Herald

This, That and the Other

Go HunterGirl! TOP 3 on American Idol. Keep praying and voting folks!. Who is ready to start building 4th of July floats? This is the time when church teamwork can shine, it is also a time of great family fun, making memories for a lifetime. Pelham kicks off the activities on Saturday, June 25 with their parade at 10 a.m., followed by all day activities, 1 p.m. drawing for FCE quilt, fireworks at dark. Tracy City is next on Saturday, July 2. 9 a.m. bike parade, 6 p.m. 4th parade, 7 p.m. street dance, fireworks at dark. Coalmont will also have fireworks on Saturday night at GCHS. Beersheba’s annual Dash to the Door and Barn Dance is on Saturday as well. Monday, July 4, Coalmont kicks off at 9 a.m., Beersheba and Monteagle are at 10 a.m., Gruetli-Laager at 11 a.m., Altamont at 1 p.m., and Sewanee at 2pm. Gruetli’s famous mud bog has returned at 1 p.m. on Monday too, plus activities, live music and fireworks at dark. Altamont will have activities and music from 3pm on, with fireworks at dark. Monteagle’s fireworks are on Monday as well. Stay tuned for updates.
TRACY CITY, TN
WSMV

Raising Cane’s opens first Middle TN location Friday

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Raising Cane’s officials announced the grand opening of their first Tennessee location Tuesday. Restaurant officials expressed their excitement about joining the Cookeville community. The restaurant, known for its chicken fingers that are marinated, hand-battered, and cooked to order, plans to host a large celebration Friday in honor of its new location.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WDEF

Flea market in Highway 58 total loss

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)-The flea market on highway 58 in Cleveland is a complete loss after a fire this afternoon and 10 firefighters needed to be treated for heat exhaustion due to the extreme heat. Bradley County E-M-A spokesperson Adam Lewis sais just afternoon a call came in. The property was...
CLEVELAND, TN
WBIR

1 dead, 1 wounded in Middle Tennessee State University shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University officials, confirmed the shooting of two people Wednesday night. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of one person in the shooting at MTSU during the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center. They also said another was wounded in the incident and is now in critical condition.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

A Smoky Mountain Taste Of Scotland In East Tennessee

This weekend, in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, a taste of Scotland. On Saturday and Sunday, the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games takes place in Townsend, down the road from Maryville. East Tennessee’s celebration of Scottish history and culture - around for more than forty years - is one of the oldest of its kind in the country. Keith Austin is with the Festival and Games.
MARYVILLE, TN

