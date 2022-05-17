‘Enchanting’ home for sale in Michigan sticks out thanks to its roof. Take a look

When house grazing on websites like Zillow.com or Realtor.com, most people tend to look for homes with your basic, run-of-the-mill roofs that seemingly blend into the background.

This house on the real estate market in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is not one of them.

Listed for $4.19 million , this seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has a great deal to offer a new owner, including a cyan colored roof that gives it a charming vibe.

Of course, there are other brilliantly blazing features throughout the 7,476-square-foot estate and around its three-acre lot, according to the listing on Realtor.com, including:

Sleeping porch

Nine fireplaces

Dock with sitting platform

The home was “passionately restored,” the listing says, with an “incredible use of ceramics, stone, leaded glass and plaster” that makes the residence “un-comparable.”

The whimsical roof managed to steal attention on the popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild , which highlights unique properties.

“This looks like an alternate timeline home belonging to the witch in the woods who tried to eat ‘Hansel and Gretel’—but she went through a re-branding,” one person joked.

“The interior is not what I expected,” another person said.

“I want the roof to really say ‘Is it cake?’” someone added.

“Sometimes you see a $4M house that just really doesn’t seem worth the price,” one person remarked. “This one legitimately seems worth it.”

“I was oddly disappointed to see no Smurfs inside,” another person joked.

“Who cares about the roof…the rest of the house is gorgeous!” someone commented. “And can we say Wowza, what a garage?!”

“Well now I hate my roof,” someone said. “Thanks, Zillow.”

West Bloomfield Township is about 30 miles northwest of Detroit.

