West Bloomfield Township, MI

‘Enchanting’ home for sale in Michigan sticks out thanks to its roof. Take a look

By TJ Macias
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

When house grazing on websites like Zillow.com or Realtor.com, most people tend to look for homes with your basic, run-of-the-mill roofs that seemingly blend into the background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnwQ8_0fhGyzQy00
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor/Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Bir

This house on the real estate market in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is not one of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbpp5_0fhGyzQy00
Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor/Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Bir

Listed for $4.19 million , this seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has a great deal to offer a new owner, including a cyan colored roof that gives it a charming vibe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkRbd_0fhGyzQy00
Porch Screen grab from Realtor/Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Bir

Of course, there are other brilliantly blazing features throughout the 7,476-square-foot estate and around its three-acre lot, according to the listing on Realtor.com, including:

  • Sleeping porch

  • Nine fireplaces

  • Dock with sitting platform

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TiQk_0fhGyzQy00
Dining room Screen grab from Realtor/Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Bir

The home was “passionately restored,” the listing says, with an “incredible use of ceramics, stone, leaded glass and plaster” that makes the residence “un-comparable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdQSr_0fhGyzQy00
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor/Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Bir

The whimsical roof managed to steal attention on the popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild , which highlights unique properties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPQlZ_0fhGyzQy00
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor/Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Bir

“This looks like an alternate timeline home belonging to the witch in the woods who tried to eat ‘Hansel and Gretel’—but she went through a re-branding,” one person joked.

“The interior is not what I expected,” another person said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQ8tt_0fhGyzQy00
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor/Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Bir

“I want the roof to really say ‘Is it cake?’” someone added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBUnt_0fhGyzQy00
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor/Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Bir

“Sometimes you see a $4M house that just really doesn’t seem worth the price,” one person remarked. “This one legitimately seems worth it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mG8oO_0fhGyzQy00
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor/Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Bir

“I was oddly disappointed to see no Smurfs inside,” another person joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHAOZ_0fhGyzQy00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor/Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Bir

“Who cares about the roof…the rest of the house is gorgeous!” someone commented. “And can we say Wowza, what a garage?!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iM14R_0fhGyzQy00
Garage Screen grab from Realtor/Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Bir

“Well now I hate my roof,” someone said. “Thanks, Zillow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mwYI_0fhGyzQy00
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor/Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Bir

West Bloomfield Township is about 30 miles northwest of Detroit.

