Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott Thursday announced action on seven bills, passed by the General Assembly. He vetoed H.534, An act relating to expanding eligibility for expungement and sealing of criminal history records for nonviolent offenses and H. 505, An act relating to the creation of the Drug Use Standards Advisory Board within the Vermont Sentencing Commission; let H.744, An act relating to the approval of an amendment to the charter of the city of Burlington and H.523, An act relating to reducing hydrofluorocarbon emissions become law without his signature; and signed into law H.287, H.500 and H.553.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO