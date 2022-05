MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — A Mount Sterling man recently was indicted on federal drug charges. Agents with the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force, in conjunction with a SWAT team with the Illinois State Police and sworn personnel from the Brown County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on Feb. 1 at the rural Mount Sterling residence of Thomas L. Langan. More than 15 grams of methamphetamine were recovered, along with various items of drug paraphernalia and other items that would indicate the sale of methamphetamine.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO