ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The private market can speed up disaster recovery. Here’s how

By Priscilla Almodovar
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2toaut_0fhGwy3J00
Extreme weather events are becoming more commonplace in the U.S. In 2021, Hurricane Ida alone is estimated to have caused $95 billion in damage. Brandon Bell - Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

More American homes are at a greater risk of harm from weather-related disasters than at any point in our history. In 2021, the U.S. recorded at least 20 disasters that cost $1 billion or more in losses, totaling more than $145 billion in recovery costs. Estimates pegged the damage from Hurricane Ida at $95 billion—just for one single storm.

The frequency and severity of extreme weather events are increasing, but our national disaster mitigation and recovery efforts are not accelerating at even close to the same pace. This cannot continue–and Congress and the Biden-Harris administration have the tools to fix it.

When major disasters strike, FEMA steps in to provide initial emergency aid, including offering funds for basic short-term rental housing and temporary repairs. But once disaster survivors are out of immediate danger, the wait begins for long-term help.

Congress provides funding for residential disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts primarily through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program, which funnels flexible resources to counties, cities, and states to provide loans and grants to address rebuilding needs not already covered by insurance or FEMA.

CDBG-DR has become a critical safeguard for filling any unmet needs if insurance proceeds and FEMA grants are insufficient to repair homes or get families to stable new housing. CDBG-DR particularly aids lower-income communities, with a typical program dedicating at least 70% of its resources to benefit low and moderate-income families.

Never miss a story about real estate

Unlike FEMA’s disaster recovery programs, CDBG-DR cannot reach communities quickly because it is not permanently authorized. This means Congress must vote to approve its use before funds can be made available to impacted jurisdictions. The green light from Washington is only the first step: A CDBG-DR appropriation kicks off a lengthy approval process during which states and local jurisdictions that are set to receive resources must develop new programs and guidelines to distribute them. The Urban Institute found that it takes an average of 20 months after a disaster for CDBG-DR funds to begin reaching impacted property owners.

Such an extreme delay in federal relief is an unacceptable equity issue. While property owners with the means can start making repairs immediately and hope for reimbursement, many of the lowest-income households and people of color–who are disproportionately affected by disasters but receive the least amount of assistance–face homelessness or displacement when shorter-term assistance programs end.

Many families who cannot afford the indefinite waiting period start over elsewhere, moving to new communities without financial or social safety nets. Others use the limited funds they have on hand to rebuild, but often lack the capital to ensure their new homes are fortified against future disasters.

The solution to this challenge is twofold.

First, Congress must permanently authorize CDBG-DR. Congressional leaders in the House and Senate introduced The Reforming Disaster Recovery Act to ameliorate America’s ailing disaster recovery system. The bipartisan bill would permanently authorize the CDBG-DR program and improve outcomes for families by getting recovery resources to disaster-stricken communities in a more efficient and equitable way. This bill, according to Senator Brian Schatz, “changes the law so [families] no longer have to wait. As soon as a disaster strikes, HUD can help communities begin the process of recovery.”

Second, the private market should step in to provide financing to fill the gap. Enterprise Community Partners and Morgan Stanley recently launched a $25 million pilot program to prove this concept. This first-of-its-kind product will provide owners of multifamily affordable housing properties bridge loans to start the recovery process immediately while waiting for long-term assistance.

We are starting with Iowa, Louisiana, and Oregon, three of the states selected to receive federal disaster recovery resources from the five billion dollars Congress made available in the fall. Initiatives like this can be scaled nationwide, so that the private sector provides short-term capital until public recovery dollars arrive, shortening the time that survivors live in temporary or damaged housing.

Natural disasters and climate shocks are growing more severe with each passing year. Storms that were once considered “once in a generation” have become the norm. Federal resources must move faster–and more equitably–to keep pace. This cannot wait.

Priscilla Almodovar is president and chief executive officer of Enterprise Community Partners, a national affordable housing nonprofit.

The opinions expressed in Fortune.com Commentary pieces are solely the views of their authors, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of Fortune.

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Schatz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Act#Housing Market#American#Congress#Biden#Cdbg Dr
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Treasury Secretary Yellen says the U.S. is ‘unlikely’ to let Moscow continue making debt payments, forcing Russia into default

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. is considering closing a sanctions carve-out that currently allows Moscow to make payments on $40 billion of sovereign debt, potentially forcing Russia into its first default on foreign-held debt since 1918.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Google
Fortune

A recession could tank the value of the U.S. dollar, Goldman Sachs says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. dollar index has gained 15% since last year, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on inflation has boosted its strength against other currencies. Since the Fed began hiking interest rates in March, returns in the U.S. have become increasingly attractive and global investors have turned to more dollar-denominated investments.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

131K+
Followers
6K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy